7 fake sanitiser  producers sent to jail





Metropolitan Magistrate Mamunur Rashid passed the order after investigation officer (IO) and Kotwali Police Station Sub-Inspector Mohammad Khaled produced them before the court and prayed for a seven-day remand, said GRO Md Helal Uddin.

The accused are Md Mohsin (24), Abdul Kader (59), Md Dalim (24), Abdur Rouf (40), Nuru Miah (50), Ratan Miah (33) and Md Ismail (26).

On Friday, a team of Kotwali police conducted a drive at Babu Bazaar and Mitford area and arrested the seven fake sanitizers syndicate. Police recovered 1900 liter fake hand sanitizers and adulterated Savlon.

Sikder Medical launches Covid-19 treatment hospital









Observer Desk

Z H Sikder Women's Medical College and Hospital launched coronavirus treatment at its 50-bed Gulshan hospital, offering 20 percent discount for frontline professionals.

The frontline professionals who will be entitled to receive the discount against the corona-related medical services include journalists, doctors, nurses, health workers, journalists, police and government officials, as well as others working on the frontline, according to a press release of the hospital.

