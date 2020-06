RANGPUR, June 22: Dozens of illegal shops were shifted to safer areas of the city after evicting those from around Rangpur City Bazar on Monday to prevent the community transmission of coronavirus from the overcrowded marketplace.

The authorities of the divisional, Rangpur Metropolitan Police (RpMP), district and Rangpur City Corporation (RpCC) administrations jointly initiated and supervised the day-long eviction drive followed by shifting. -Agencies