Tuesday, 23 June, 2020, 1:43 AM
Steps taken to ensure people’s livelihoods: Speaker Shirin

Published : Tuesday, 23 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury on Sunday said the government has taken steps so that people can earn their livelihoods amid the coronavirus crisis.
"The government has taken development activities and people-friendly measures for the overall protection of people of different classes and professions, and ensuring their livelihoods at this critical time. These measures are contributing towards keeping the wheels of the almost-stagnant economy moving," she said.
The Speaker made the remarks while inaugurating a programme arranged to hand over cheques to mosques, students of small ethnic groups and land owners at Pirganj upazila in Rangpur district.
Dr Shirin, through a virtual channel, addressed the function arranged by Pirganj upazila administration, said a handout.
A total Tk 1.70 crore was provided to 850 mosques, Tk 6.25 lakh to 25 students from small ethnic groups pursuing their education in different universities, some Tk 9.56 crore to the owners of lands acquired for the Pirganj portion of Dhaka-Rangpur six-lane road.
An amount of Tk 20,000 was given against each mosque as cash aid announced by the Prime Minister for imams and muazzins and Tk 25,000 to each student.
Besides, 87 cheques were handed over to the land owners at the function.
Deputy Commissioner of Rangpur Md Asib Ahsan, Priganj Upazila chairman Nur Mohammad Mandal and Pirganj Municipality Mayor Abu Saleh Md Tajimul Islam Shamim were, among others, connected with the virtual programme conducted by Pirganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer TMA Momin.    -UNB


Steps taken to ensure people's livelihoods: Speaker Shirin
