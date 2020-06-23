Video
BB official dies of Covid-19

Published : Tuesday, 23 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28

A joint director of Bangladesh Bank died on Monday after contracting coronavirus.
An official of the public relations department of Bangladesh Bank said Sheikh Farid Uddin Soad (37), who worked at Bangladesh Bank Training Academy in Mirpur,died at a hospital in the city.
He informed that this was first death of a central bank official from coronavirus.
Farid was admitted to Holy Family Redcressent Hospital on June 12 after he was found Covid-19 positive. He received plasma therapy at one stage of his treatment but could not survive.    -UNB


