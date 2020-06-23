Video
Tuesday, 23 June, 2020
Govt relief assistance continues amid Covid-19 crisis

Published : Tuesday, 23 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM

The government is continuing relief distribution across the country as part of its humanitarian assistance to reduce people's sufferings amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The government has so far provided relief to 6 crore 89 lakh 71 thousand people of about 1 crore 57 lakh 70 thousand 989 families across the country, said a press release.
According to the information received from the district administrations of 64 districts, around 2,11,000 tonnes of rice have been allocated as relief, while 1,79,000 tonnes have been distributed as of June 21.
The government has so far allocated Tk123 crore in cash as relief for distribution.
Of the total amount, Tk95,83,72,000 has been allocated as cash assistance and Tk84.9 crore has already been distributed.
Moreover, Tk27.14 crore was allocated for baby food aid while about Tk23 crore 39 lakh taka has already been distributed among about 15 lakh 80 thousand people of about 7 lakh 51 thousand families across the country.    -BSS


