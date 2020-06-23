Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 23 June, 2020, 1:42 AM
latest
Home Sports

Arteta tells Arsenal players to keep their cool

Published : Tuesday, 23 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

LONDON, JUNE 22: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says his players must learn to control their emotions after they reacted angrily following an injury to goalkeeper Bernd Leno in Saturday's 2-1 defeat by Brighton.
Neal Maupay scored a late winner to give relegation-threatened Albion a vital three points and condemn Arsenal to their second defeat since the Premier League restart, leaving Arteta's side languishing in 10th and 11 points off the Champions League places.
Maupay was surrounded by Arsenal players on the final whistle -- Leno had pointed at him as he was stretchered off the pitch in the first half after appearing to suffer a serious knee injury following a clash with the forward.
Midfielder Matteo Guendouzi had to be pulled away after placing his hands around his fellow Frenchman's throat.
Maupay said the Arsenal players should learn about "humility" but Arteta disagreed with that remark, saying his young squad needed to show cooler heads.
"When we show frustration we have to show it in the right way," said Arteta.
"I haven't seen the images (of Guendouzi) or what happened, but we will talk about it if that is the case. Emotionally, we have to control the situations much better."
Veteran Brazil international David Luiz was sent off in Arsenal's defeat at Manchester City on Wednesday, and Arteta said his side had shown their inexperience in letting their lead slip at Brighton.
Nicolas Pepe gave them the lead midway through the second half with a sublime strike but Lewis Dunk equalised and Maupay grabbed the winner deep into injury time.
"I think every game is completely different," said Arteta.
"When I was talking about competing, there are details when you go ahead and game management-wise where we have to improve a lot.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sarri confident 'incredible' Ronaldo will rediscover best form
Liverpool look for Man City favours after derby deadlock
Madrid go top after edging out Real Sociedad
Arteta tells Arsenal players to keep their cool
Rajinder Goel's family shares dacoit's letter
'Giant of domestic cricket' - India mourns record-breaker Goel
Women booters continue physical and fitness training at home
Deputy speaker elected president of Butthan Fed


Latest News
Woman‘commits suicide’ after ‘killing’ daughter in Satkhira
Mashrafe doing well, confirms family
Renew transport docs, driving licence by Dec 31
Facebook to accept local currency for advertisement
AL’s 71st founding anniversary Tuesday
Govt realising ‘ghost bills’ from gas, power consumers: BNP
Ratha Yatra begins on Tuesday
Submit SME loan disbursement statements fortnightly
Z H Sikder Medical’s Gulshan branch now a dedicated COVID-19 hospital
Man held with hemp in Patuakhali
Most Read News
General holiday declared in 10 district areas labeling them as 'Red Zones'
Challenges to banks: Debt recovery, deposit collection and business development
BB official dies of COVID-19
Coronavirus death toll surpasses 1,500 in Bangladesh
Kamal Lohani’s death: Irreparable loss for us!
Rare ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse on the longest day of the year
HC issues injunction on WASA's 25% water price hike
ECNEC approves 10 projects for Tk 9460cr
Law minister tests corona negative
Global COVID-19 cases exceed 8.9mn: JHU
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft