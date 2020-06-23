Rajinder Goel's family shares dacoit's letter





Goel, the highest wicket-taker in the history of the Ranji Trophy with 637 scalps, has passed away at the age of 77 after a prolonged illness (prostate tumor). Goel underwent surgery a few months ago and his health deteriorated recently.

The prisoner, in the letter, had praised the bowler's splendid record in the Ranji Trophy.

"Humsri aapko Ranji Trophy 600 se adhik wicket lene ki khushi me badhai svikrut ho (Kindly accept my congratulation for grabbing more than 600 wickets in the Ranji Trophy)."

"Hum aapke bahut prashansak hokar yeh patra vyavhar kar rahe hai aur bhavishya ki kamna karte hai ki ishwar aapko din prati din saflata dilvaye (I am your fan and I hope that with the grace of God, you achieve more success in life)," the letter dated April 8th, 1985, written by dacoit Bhura Singh Yadav, was sent from Central Jail, Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh).

"There was no courier service then and the letter was received by a post and my dad had preserved this since then. We will not destroy the letter and preserve it life-long as his remembrance", the son added.

"Yes, my father did reply to this kind letter and advised the prisoner to be a good man", the son said.

Whereabouts of the prisoner is not known.



















Rajinder Goel's younger son Akshay has shared a letter which was written by a prisoner some 35 years ago to his late father, who passed away on Monday.Goel, the highest wicket-taker in the history of the Ranji Trophy with 637 scalps, has passed away at the age of 77 after a prolonged illness (prostate tumor). Goel underwent surgery a few months ago and his health deteriorated recently.The prisoner, in the letter, had praised the bowler's splendid record in the Ranji Trophy."Humsri aapko Ranji Trophy 600 se adhik wicket lene ki khushi me badhai svikrut ho (Kindly accept my congratulation for grabbing more than 600 wickets in the Ranji Trophy).""Hum aapke bahut prashansak hokar yeh patra vyavhar kar rahe hai aur bhavishya ki kamna karte hai ki ishwar aapko din prati din saflata dilvaye (I am your fan and I hope that with the grace of God, you achieve more success in life)," the letter dated April 8th, 1985, written by dacoit Bhura Singh Yadav, was sent from Central Jail, Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh)."There was no courier service then and the letter was received by a post and my dad had preserved this since then. We will not destroy the letter and preserve it life-long as his remembrance", the son added."Yes, my father did reply to this kind letter and advised the prisoner to be a good man", the son said.Whereabouts of the prisoner is not known.