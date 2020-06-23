Video
Tuesday, 23 June, 2020
Women booters continue physical and fitness training at home

Published : Tuesday, 23 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM

The women booters continued their physical training and fitness at their respective home to raise their fitness level ahead of the SAFF U-15 and U-18 women's football tournaments in October.
The national football team head coach Golam Robanni Helal and assistant coach Mahbubur Rahman Litu are providing necessary instructions to the eve booters through online during the training.
Earlier the national team's committee of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) advised the women's booters to take preparation staying at their respective home for the upcoming SAFF U-15 and U-18 women's football tournaments in October as the camp are expected to resume when the coronavirus situation improves.    -BSS


