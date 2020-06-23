Video
Deputy speaker elected president of Butthan Fed

Published : Tuesday, 23 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Sports Desk

Deputy Speaker of parliament Advocate Mohammad Fazle Rabbi Miah has been elected as the new president of Bangladesh Butthan Federation. The federation promotes practice of Butthan, a Bangladeshi martial art developed by world record holder Mak Yuree.
The new executive committee of the sports organisation was formed on June 9 through a video conference.
The 22-member committee includes Mesbah Uddin, additional secretary of public administration ministry, Chowdhury Md Hamid Al Mahabub, deputy secretary of parliamentary committee on home affairs, Abdul Baten, additional police commissioner (detective branch) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police, Md Subbir Hossain Shikder, chief executive officer of the UK-based London Bank.
Grandmaster Mak Yuree Vajramunee is the general secretary of the new committee.
To form the new committee, a meeting was held on March 1 at the office of Advocate Mohammad Fazle Rabbi Miah. The deputy speaker took part in the meeting alongside thirteen other members of the committee.
At the meeting, the deputy speaker appreciated the efforts of Mak Yuree in promoting Butthan, across different countries of the world.
He also lauded the National Sports Council for supporting Mak Yuree in his endeavours, and called on journalists, interested sport promoters and sponsors to come forward in this regard.




Bangladesh Butthan Federation was founded in 1991 and Butthan was approved as a national sport by the Ministry of Youth and Sports in 2013.  Recently, the Brunei government officially approved practice of Butthan in their country.


