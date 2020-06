Mina Hossain, mother of former Bangladesh National Cricket Team Captain and former Director of BCB Gazi Ashraf Hossain Lipu had breathed her last on Monday afternoon.

She was 86 and suffering from age-related health complications.

Mina Hossain took her last breath at her residence in Bashundhara, Dhaka and will be buried at Mohammadpur Eidgah graveyard.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) expresses profound sadness at the passing away of Mina Hossain.