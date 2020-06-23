

BCB president keeping update on Mashrafe's health condition

"The president has talked to Mashrafe for several times after he was tested positive for coronavirus," BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury told the BSS.

"The president also talked to the doctors about his condition and gave him the mental strength. There is advantage of being a sportsperson that Mashrafe is better immunized and fit than the normal people. So we hope there will be no problem for him."

The CEO also said the BCB will ensure better treatment for all players if he is contracted with the deadly virus.

"The facility of players treatment in case he is contracted with COVID-19 is in place," the CEO informed.

"We can't tell players to stop giving reliefs or others. It won't be fair. But yes we can tell them to stay safe. Everyone now knows what to do to stay safe. However what we can also ensure is that we can arrange best treatment for our players if unfortunately they are contracted with coronavirus.









Being a lawmaker, Mashrafe rather does little to take from us but other players might need, so we are very careful about that," he added. -BSS





The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan Papon has been in touch with Mashrafe Bin Mortaza ever since the former skipper was diagnosed with COVID-19."The president has talked to Mashrafe for several times after he was tested positive for coronavirus," BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury told the BSS."The president also talked to the doctors about his condition and gave him the mental strength. There is advantage of being a sportsperson that Mashrafe is better immunized and fit than the normal people. So we hope there will be no problem for him."The CEO also said the BCB will ensure better treatment for all players if he is contracted with the deadly virus."The facility of players treatment in case he is contracted with COVID-19 is in place," the CEO informed."We can't tell players to stop giving reliefs or others. It won't be fair. But yes we can tell them to stay safe. Everyone now knows what to do to stay safe. However what we can also ensure is that we can arrange best treatment for our players if unfortunately they are contracted with coronavirus.Being a lawmaker, Mashrafe rather does little to take from us but other players might need, so we are very careful about that," he added. -BSS