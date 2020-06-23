Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 23 June, 2020, 1:41 AM
latest
Home Sports

BCB president keeping update on Mashrafe's health condition

Published : Tuesday, 23 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34

BCB president keeping update on Mashrafe's health condition

BCB president keeping update on Mashrafe's health condition

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan Papon has been in touch with Mashrafe Bin Mortaza ever since the former skipper was diagnosed with COVID-19.
"The president has talked to Mashrafe for several times after he was tested positive for coronavirus," BCB CEO Nizamuddin Chowdhury told the BSS.
"The president also talked to the doctors about his condition and gave him the mental strength. There is advantage of being a sportsperson that Mashrafe is better immunized and fit than the normal people. So we hope there will be no problem for him."
The CEO also said the BCB will ensure better treatment for all players if he is contracted with the deadly virus.
"The facility of players treatment in case he is contracted with COVID-19 is in place," the CEO informed.
"We can't tell players to stop giving reliefs or others. It won't be fair. But yes we can tell them to stay safe. Everyone now knows what to do to stay safe. However what we can also ensure is that we can arrange best treatment for our players if unfortunately they are contracted with coronavirus.




Being a lawmaker, Mashrafe rather does little to take from us but other players might need, so we are very careful about that," he added.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sarri confident 'incredible' Ronaldo will rediscover best form
Liverpool look for Man City favours after derby deadlock
Madrid go top after edging out Real Sociedad
Arteta tells Arsenal players to keep their cool
Rajinder Goel's family shares dacoit's letter
'Giant of domestic cricket' - India mourns record-breaker Goel
Women booters continue physical and fitness training at home
Deputy speaker elected president of Butthan Fed


Latest News
Woman‘commits suicide’ after ‘killing’ daughter in Satkhira
Mashrafe doing well, confirms family
Renew transport docs, driving licence by Dec 31
Facebook to accept local currency for advertisement
AL’s 71st founding anniversary Tuesday
Govt realising ‘ghost bills’ from gas, power consumers: BNP
Ratha Yatra begins on Tuesday
Submit SME loan disbursement statements fortnightly
Z H Sikder Medical’s Gulshan branch now a dedicated COVID-19 hospital
Man held with hemp in Patuakhali
Most Read News
General holiday declared in 10 district areas labeling them as 'Red Zones'
Challenges to banks: Debt recovery, deposit collection and business development
BB official dies of COVID-19
Coronavirus death toll surpasses 1,500 in Bangladesh
Kamal Lohani’s death: Irreparable loss for us!
Rare ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse on the longest day of the year
HC issues injunction on WASA's 25% water price hike
ECNEC approves 10 projects for Tk 9460cr
Law minister tests corona negative
Global COVID-19 cases exceed 8.9mn: JHU
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft