

Mashrafe denies health deterioration rumors

"I am physically doing well till now," Mashrafe wrote on his official facebook page wall on Monday afternoon. "I have been taking necessary health services staying at home. I may have to do to hospital for some diagnosis, which is usual," he explained.

The legendary cricketer started feeling unwell with COVID-19 symptoms since June 18 and sample for the test was collected on the following day. On June 20 report found positive for the COVID-19 test. He had been staying at home and self-isolation since then.

But recently information spread that Mashrafe's health condition deteriorated and he tried to get admitted into a medical college but didn't get a room. Ignoring such claims Mash wrote, "The information like my admission at hospital or getting no room at hospital is totally baseless".

Narail Express requested countrymen not to be confused with such rootless news. "There's nothing to become befogged and don't get upset with such news," he requested.

Requesting to pray for him the charismatic leader affirmed, "We must to win this war staying united".

Mashrafe, 36, is also a legislator from Narail-2 constituency, is now under direct supervision of Dr. A.B.M. Abdullah, the personal physician of the Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.















