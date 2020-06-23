

Firearms sales on the rise, more travel bans eased

The Federal Reserve is making modifications to the way it performs stress tests on banks due to the virus outbreak.

Vice Chair for Supervision Randal Quarles said Friday that this year's modifications include adding three new scenarios to see how well banks respond to them. The scenarios include a rapid V-shaped recovery that regains much of the output and employment lost by the end of this year; a slower, more U-shaped recovery in which only a small share of lost output and employment is regained in 2020; and a W-shaped double dip recession with a short-lived recovery followed by a severe drop in activity later this year due to a second wave of containment measures.

Quarles said that the Fed won't hesitate to take additional policy actions should they be warranted under the then-prevailing economic conditions.

Penn National Gaming has restarted operations at 30 of its 41 gaming and racing properties, representing more than 70per cent of its regional gaming portfolio.

Friday will see the reopening of four Ohio properties and the Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course in Pennsylvania.

Smith & Wesson Brands' fourth-quarter revenue climbed more than 37per cent to $197 million as consumers demand for firearms increased in March, the period when virus outbreak lockdowns were starting in the US

The company said it's internal inventories allowed it to address the sudden increase in demand in the quarter.

Smith & Wesson said the quarter's COVID-19 pandemic-related costs were offset by pandemic-related cost savings, including the cancellation of trade shows, conventions, travel and entertainment.

CarMax's earnings tumbled 98per cent in the first quarter, which included $122 million in its auto finance provision for loan losses, which included an increase of $84 million in its estimate of lifetime losses on existing loans resulting from the coronavirus and worsening economic factors.

Sales and operating revenue dropped 39.8per cent, with comparable store used unit sales down 42per cent. CarMax said Friday more than 80per cent of the days in the quarter were hurt by a mix of store closures and limited operations and occupancy restrictions. However, sales have started to improve: comparable store used unit sales for the two weeks ended June 14 were within 10per cent of last year's sales.

FedEx said Friday it will take $370 million in charges in its fiscal fourth quarter, including a $348 million write-down to cover temporary closures and lost revenue at FedEx Office stores because of the pandemic. The delivery giant also disclosed special stock options and grants for top executives for the next fiscal year. FedEx is scheduled to report results on June 30 for the quarter and fiscal year that ended May 31.

Glass tableware maker Libbey has filed for to reorganize under Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, citing the pandemic and the need to address upcoming debt maturities. -AP

























June 20: The outbreak of the coronavirus has dealt a shock to the global economy with unprecedented speed. Following are developments Friday related to the national and global response, the work place and the spread of the virusThe Federal Reserve is making modifications to the way it performs stress tests on banks due to the virus outbreak.Vice Chair for Supervision Randal Quarles said Friday that this year's modifications include adding three new scenarios to see how well banks respond to them. The scenarios include a rapid V-shaped recovery that regains much of the output and employment lost by the end of this year; a slower, more U-shaped recovery in which only a small share of lost output and employment is regained in 2020; and a W-shaped double dip recession with a short-lived recovery followed by a severe drop in activity later this year due to a second wave of containment measures.Quarles said that the Fed won't hesitate to take additional policy actions should they be warranted under the then-prevailing economic conditions.Penn National Gaming has restarted operations at 30 of its 41 gaming and racing properties, representing more than 70per cent of its regional gaming portfolio.Friday will see the reopening of four Ohio properties and the Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course in Pennsylvania.Smith & Wesson Brands' fourth-quarter revenue climbed more than 37per cent to $197 million as consumers demand for firearms increased in March, the period when virus outbreak lockdowns were starting in the USThe company said it's internal inventories allowed it to address the sudden increase in demand in the quarter.Smith & Wesson said the quarter's COVID-19 pandemic-related costs were offset by pandemic-related cost savings, including the cancellation of trade shows, conventions, travel and entertainment.CarMax's earnings tumbled 98per cent in the first quarter, which included $122 million in its auto finance provision for loan losses, which included an increase of $84 million in its estimate of lifetime losses on existing loans resulting from the coronavirus and worsening economic factors.Sales and operating revenue dropped 39.8per cent, with comparable store used unit sales down 42per cent. CarMax said Friday more than 80per cent of the days in the quarter were hurt by a mix of store closures and limited operations and occupancy restrictions. However, sales have started to improve: comparable store used unit sales for the two weeks ended June 14 were within 10per cent of last year's sales.FedEx said Friday it will take $370 million in charges in its fiscal fourth quarter, including a $348 million write-down to cover temporary closures and lost revenue at FedEx Office stores because of the pandemic. The delivery giant also disclosed special stock options and grants for top executives for the next fiscal year. FedEx is scheduled to report results on June 30 for the quarter and fiscal year that ended May 31.Glass tableware maker Libbey has filed for to reorganize under Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, citing the pandemic and the need to address upcoming debt maturities. -AP