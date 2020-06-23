Emergency locust project to be set up with World Bank assistance





The $200 million project, the first federal agricultural project to be fi­­n­a­nced by the WB, had been submitted for approval by the Central Dev­elo­p­ment Working Party (CDWP) of the Plan­­ning Commission for its upcoming meeting, according to a press release.

The Locust Emergency and Food Security (LEAFS) project would carry out its activities in 18 districts: nine in Balochistan, four in Punjab, four in Sindh and one in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam claimed that the impact of desert locusts on the country's agriculture had been minimised to some extent, and by and large the situation was under control.

Minister claims situation is under control

The joint efforts of the Ministry of National Food Security and Research, National Locust Control Centre (NLCC), National Disaster Manage­ment Authority (NDMA), PDMA, provincial governments, Pakistan Army, Suparco, PMD and the survey group under the engineering-in-chief of the Pakistan Army had helped stabilise the situation to a great extent in majority of the affected areas, he added.

According to the minister, 20 dedicated aircraft would be used in the operation to control desert locusts. The government was buying six aircraft, while the remaining would be hired on lease.

The WB-funded project's objectives would include controlling locust outbreak, mitigating negative social and economic impact associated with it and strengthening the national food security system. -Dawn

























ISLAMABAD, June 22: The federal government is gearing up to launch a World Bank-funded locust emergency and food security project in the country amid claims by a federal minister that the catastrophic impact of locust attacks on crops has been minimised with the help of local authorities.The $200 million project, the first federal agricultural project to be fi­­n­a­nced by the WB, had been submitted for approval by the Central Dev­elo­p­ment Working Party (CDWP) of the Plan­­ning Commission for its upcoming meeting, according to a press release.The Locust Emergency and Food Security (LEAFS) project would carry out its activities in 18 districts: nine in Balochistan, four in Punjab, four in Sindh and one in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.Meanwhile, Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam claimed that the impact of desert locusts on the country's agriculture had been minimised to some extent, and by and large the situation was under control.Minister claims situation is under controlThe joint efforts of the Ministry of National Food Security and Research, National Locust Control Centre (NLCC), National Disaster Manage­ment Authority (NDMA), PDMA, provincial governments, Pakistan Army, Suparco, PMD and the survey group under the engineering-in-chief of the Pakistan Army had helped stabilise the situation to a great extent in majority of the affected areas, he added.According to the minister, 20 dedicated aircraft would be used in the operation to control desert locusts. The government was buying six aircraft, while the remaining would be hired on lease.The WB-funded project's objectives would include controlling locust outbreak, mitigating negative social and economic impact associated with it and strengthening the national food security system. -Dawn