Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 23 June, 2020, 1:41 AM
latest
Home Business

Oil dips as demand worries outweigh tighter supply

Published : Tuesday, 23 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

SINGAPORE, June 22: Oil prices slid on Monday as concern grew that a record rise in coronavirus infections worldwide could stall a recovery in fuel demand, outweighing tighter supplies from major producers.
Brent crude LCOc1 fell 10 cents, or 0.2per cent, to $42.04 a barrel by 0655 GMT, while US crude CLc1 was at $39.72 a barrel, down 11 cents, or 0.3per cent.
Both contracts rose about 9per cent last week and Brent crude futures have flipped into backwardation, so that oil for immediate delivery costs more than that to be provided later, usually an indication of tightening supply. LCOc1-LCOc2
"The market has entered a slight backwardation up to October. It times in with some of our estimates that by around November, the market could get really tight," said Howie Lee, an economist at Singapore's OCBC Bank.
"I find it more difficult for oil to move higher at this point, especially with the growing concern about second-wave contagion."
    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
India opens up coal mining to private sector to boost coronavirus-hit economy
Firearms sales on the rise, more travel bans eased
US, Brazil protest Thailand’s pesticide ban over impact on wheat, soy exports
Emergency locust project to be set up with World Bank assistance
Oil dips as demand worries outweigh tighter supply
EU, China look to ease tensions, push on with business
Asian markets swing as new virus cases temper reopening hopes
European stocks hit by rising coronavirus cases


Latest News
Woman‘commits suicide’ after ‘killing’ daughter in Satkhira
Mashrafe doing well, confirms family
Renew transport docs, driving licence by Dec 31
Facebook to accept local currency for advertisement
AL’s 71st founding anniversary Tuesday
Govt realising ‘ghost bills’ from gas, power consumers: BNP
Ratha Yatra begins on Tuesday
Submit SME loan disbursement statements fortnightly
Z H Sikder Medical’s Gulshan branch now a dedicated COVID-19 hospital
Man held with hemp in Patuakhali
Most Read News
General holiday declared in 10 district areas labeling them as 'Red Zones'
Challenges to banks: Debt recovery, deposit collection and business development
BB official dies of COVID-19
Coronavirus death toll surpasses 1,500 in Bangladesh
Kamal Lohani’s death: Irreparable loss for us!
Rare ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse on the longest day of the year
HC issues injunction on WASA's 25% water price hike
ECNEC approves 10 projects for Tk 9460cr
Law minister tests corona negative
Global COVID-19 cases exceed 8.9mn: JHU
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft