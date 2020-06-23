Oil dips as demand worries outweigh tighter supply





Brent crude LCOc1 fell 10 cents, or 0.2per cent, to $42.04 a barrel by 0655 GMT, while US crude CLc1 was at $39.72 a barrel, down 11 cents, or 0.3per cent.

Both contracts rose about 9per cent last week and Brent crude futures have flipped into backwardation, so that oil for immediate delivery costs more than that to be provided later, usually an indication of tightening supply. LCOc1-LCOc2

"The market has entered a slight backwardation up to October. It times in with some of our estimates that by around November, the market could get really tight," said Howie Lee, an economist at Singapore's OCBC Bank.

"I find it more difficult for oil to move higher at this point, especially with the growing concern about second-wave contagion."

-Reuters

















