European stocks hit by rising coronavirus cases





European stocks fell 0.3per cent at the open after Germany's coronavirus reproduction rate rose over the weekend to 2.88 on Sunday from 1.06 on Friday, health authorities said.

The rise, mainly driven by outbreaks in meat processing plants, brings with it the possibility of renewed restrictions on activity, a move that could end any economic rebound.

"I regard the German R statistic as a bit of a red herring or more of a statistical quirk," said Chris Bailey, Raymond James European strategist.

"Coronavirus at-the-margin remains an overhang but the opening up of Europe still looks on much more solid foundations than the US/Americas."

US stock futures were up 0.8per cent, continuing to shrug off a spike in infections. In Asia, Japan's Nikkei .N225 fell 0.2per cent and MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was almost flat. -Reuters

















LONDON, June 22: A recovery in world stocks faltered on Monday as the threat of rising coronavirus infections in parts of Europe and the United States curbed risk appetite, boosting demand for safe-haven gold.European stocks fell 0.3per cent at the open after Germany's coronavirus reproduction rate rose over the weekend to 2.88 on Sunday from 1.06 on Friday, health authorities said.The rise, mainly driven by outbreaks in meat processing plants, brings with it the possibility of renewed restrictions on activity, a move that could end any economic rebound."I regard the German R statistic as a bit of a red herring or more of a statistical quirk," said Chris Bailey, Raymond James European strategist."Coronavirus at-the-margin remains an overhang but the opening up of Europe still looks on much more solid foundations than the US/Americas."US stock futures were up 0.8per cent, continuing to shrug off a spike in infections. In Asia, Japan's Nikkei .N225 fell 0.2per cent and MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was almost flat. -Reuters