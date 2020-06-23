Video
Govt okays 255 vehicles to resume ride-sharing services

Published : Tuesday, 23 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM

The government has permitted 255 motor vehicles registered under 11 ride-sharing firms to resume services from Jun 21.
Motorcars, jeeps, microbuses and ambulances with enlistment certificates will be allowed on the streets although motorcycles are yet to receive clearance, Bangladesh Road Transport Authority said in a letter to the companies.
Bangladesh reopened its offices and resumed public transport services on a limited scale from May 31 amid an escalation of coronavirus cases. However, ride-sharing firms were not allowed to resume their services.
"Permission has been granted to operate vehicles in Dhaka Metro, Gazipur Metro, Dhaka district, Narayanganj, Munshiganj, Manikganj, Narsingdi and Gazipur district areas from Jun 21 subject to the health guidelines," the letter said.




Movement of motorcycles has not been permitted as it is not possible to maintain physical distance during a ride, according to the transport authority.    -bdnews24.com


