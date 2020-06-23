Bourses end almost flat

Country's both the bourses, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) today closed trading almost flat as investors were mostly inactive amid ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

At DSE, the broad index, DSEX settled at 3962.04 points on Monday with a tiny loss of 0.93 points or 0.02 per cent.

CSCX and CASPI went up by 2.77 points and 4.97 points to stand at 6819.39 points and 11255.71 points respectively.

At CSE, a total of 4,197,952 shares and mutual funds of 94 companies were traded, of which 18 issues advanced while 12 declined and 64 issues remained unchanged. -BSS













