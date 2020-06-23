MetLife grants $150,000 to SAJIDA Foundation





SAJIDA Foundation will provide financial support to a certain number of vulnerable families of frontline healthcare workers who have passed away due to COVID-19, said a press release on Monday.

In addition, a portion of the grant will also be used to strengthen the resources and protection measures of SAJIDA Foundation's COVID-19 isolation center in Narayanganj.

Each eligible family will receive financial support of Taka 200,000.

Frontline healthcare workers eligible for this financial support are doctors, nurses, paramedics and lab technicians/technologists working in any private or government COVID-19 dedicated hospitals and in non COVID-19 private/government hospitals who have passed away due to COVID-19.

SAJIDA Foundation CEO Zahida Fizza Kabir said "We have been running a COVID-19 quarantine and isolation center since the onset of the crisis and fully comprehend the immense pressure and risk with which healthcare professionals are operating."

"We thank MetLife Foundation for their support and hope this fund will help establish a benchmark in supporting healthcare professionals," added Zahida.

MetLife Bangladesh General Manager Syed Hammadul Karim said "With the collaboration between MetLife Foundation and SAJIDA Foundation, we aim to stand beside the family members of the brave frontline health workers."





















MetLife Foundation granted US$ 150,000 to SAJIDA Foundation to support frontline healthcare workers battling COVID-19 in Bangladesh.SAJIDA Foundation will provide financial support to a certain number of vulnerable families of frontline healthcare workers who have passed away due to COVID-19, said a press release on Monday.In addition, a portion of the grant will also be used to strengthen the resources and protection measures of SAJIDA Foundation's COVID-19 isolation center in Narayanganj.Each eligible family will receive financial support of Taka 200,000.Frontline healthcare workers eligible for this financial support are doctors, nurses, paramedics and lab technicians/technologists working in any private or government COVID-19 dedicated hospitals and in non COVID-19 private/government hospitals who have passed away due to COVID-19.SAJIDA Foundation CEO Zahida Fizza Kabir said "We have been running a COVID-19 quarantine and isolation center since the onset of the crisis and fully comprehend the immense pressure and risk with which healthcare professionals are operating.""We thank MetLife Foundation for their support and hope this fund will help establish a benchmark in supporting healthcare professionals," added Zahida.MetLife Bangladesh General Manager Syed Hammadul Karim said "With the collaboration between MetLife Foundation and SAJIDA Foundation, we aim to stand beside the family members of the brave frontline health workers."