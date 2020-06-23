Dettol-Harpic donate hygiene products





The items were handed over to the representatives of the respective organizations through a video conference on Sunday with the theme "Shobai Mile Bhalo Thaki".

To protect the front line responders from contracting Corona, the DGHS received 20,000 Dettol Soaps and 6,000 Liquid Harpic, Dhaka North City Corporation received 20,000 Dettol Soaps and 7,500 Liquid Harpic, Dhaka South City Corporation received 20,000 Dettol Soaps and 7,500 Liquid Harpic, and DMP received 15,000 Dettol soaps and 22,000 Liquid Harpic products from Dettol Harpic Porichchonno Bangladesh.

Senior Secretary to the Disaster Management Ministry Mohammad Shah Kamal, also National Commissioner of Bangladesh Scouts, presided over the programme while Anti-Corruption Commission's Commissioner (Investigation) Mozammel Haque Khan, also Chief National Commissioner of Scouts, attended as chief guest.

Marketing Director of Reckitt Benckiser Bangladesh Nusrat Jahan, Regional Executive Officer of DNCC Hemayet Hossain, Additional Deputy Commissioner of DMP RM Faizur Rahman and Chief Coordinator of Dettol Harpic Porichchonno Bangladesh Salauddin Ahmed were also present at the occasion.

















