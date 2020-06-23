Video
Govt to ensure financial benefits for leather traders: Humayun

Published : Tuesday, 23 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun said the government will ensure the financial benefits for the traders involved in leather management in the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha for harnessing the huge potential of the leather industry.
"The price of raw hides and salted hides would be determined by considering the corona situation and the profits of traders involved in the leather industry. This will enable traders to purchase and store enough leather," he said while presiding over the second meeting of the task force formed for the development of leather industry.
Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman Fazlur Rahman, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin, State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Mojumder, Industries Secretary KM Ali Azam, Secretary to the Prime Minister's Office Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah, Commerce Secretary Md Zafar Uddin, Additional Secretary of Public Security Division Md Shahed Ali, Additional Secretary of Financial Institutions Division Arijit Chowdhury, Additional Secretary of Finance Division Ramesh Biswas, President of Bangladesh Tanners Association Md Shahin Ahmed, President of Bangladesh Finished Leather, Leather Goods and Footwear Exporters Association Mohiuddin Ahmed Mohin and representatives of different trade associations took part at the virtual meeting.
During the meeting, Salman Fazlur Rahman suggested contacting the Finance Division to ensure budget support for the tannery industry.
He said if RAJUK withdraws 'Red Zone' from the tannery owner's land in Hazaribagh, the owners would be able to get loans.
He said that the situation of leather industry will not improve in the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha if it is not possible to ensure loan assistance for tannery owners.
Kamal Ahmed Mojumder proposed to use the country's Qawmi Madrasah for leather preservation during the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha.
He said the Qawmi Madrasahs have been involved in leather processing for a long time and they are being run with the income earned from it.
"If financial support is given to the Qawmi Madrasahs on the occasion of Qurbani, they will be able to play an important role in the management of leather for the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha," he added.
Tofazzal Hossain Mia emphasized on proper pricing of raw hides and salted hides.
He advised the Ministry of Industry and the Ministry of Commerce to work in a planned manner from now.
KM Ali Azam said the district administration would be directed to make overall preparations for leather management at the grassroots level with local people, representatives, police, upazila executive officers, seasonal leather traders and others concerned ahead of the upcoming Eid-ul-Azha.
He mentioned that the Ministry of Industry is working in this regard.    -BSS


