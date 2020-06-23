Video
Tuesday, 23 June, 2020, 1:40 AM
Startups need policy support to grow

Published : Tuesday, 23 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 18
Business correspondent

Business specialists in an online virtual conference on Sunday in the city said policy support  is essential for the survival and subsequent turnaround of the country's startups - which refers to new entrepreneurs in ICT sector and others.
Successful grooming of the new entrepreneurs may contribute at least 2 per cent to the GDP by 2025. They made the observation at the dialogue. VCPEAB Chairman Shameem Ahsan chaired the event and also presented a keynote paper on the subject. Planning Minister MA Mannan attended the function as chief guest.
State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Zunaid Ahmed Palak, Chairman of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Prof Shibli Rubayat Ul Islam, FBCCI President Sheikh Fazle Fahim took part in the discussion.  
President of BASIS Syed Almas Kabir, Investment Advisor of Startup (Bangladesh) of ICT Division Tina F Jabeen, Business Editor of Prothom Alo and Executive Member of Capital Market Journalist's Forum (CMJF) Sujoy Mohajan, and Pathao CEO Hussain     M Elius also took part as panel speakers.
Planning Minister MA Mannan said, "We have a lot of young entrepreneurs. They can play a role in creating employment and new businesses. The budget has given importance to this sector. The government will continue to support the startups."
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak said policies have been initiated to support startups, for example VAT deduction at source was taken up for ride sharing services.
BSEC chairman Prof Shibli Rubayat Ul Islam said BSEC had passed the Alternative Investment Rules in 2015.
"Under this rule, various venture capital and private equity companies have been set up. We will certainly look into the opportunity to create a supportive system to ease the IPO process for the startups," he added.


