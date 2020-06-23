Video
Tuesday, 23 June, 2020
Tk 86.32b Deficit

Provision shortfall impacts 11 banks

Published : Tuesday, 23 June, 2020
Business Correspondent

Eleven banks, including four state-owned banks, suffered a Tk86.32 billion in provision shortfall at the end of March, this year, exposing their faltering financial health due mainly to their soaring bed debts.
The banks are- Sonali Bank, Agrani Bank, Rupali Bank, BASIC Bank, AB Bank, Bangladesh Commerce Bank, Dhaka Bank, Mutual Trust Bank, National Bank, Social Islami Bank and Trust Bank, according to the latest data of Bangladesh Bank (BB).
As per the central bank regulations, banks have to keep 0.50 per cent to 5 per cent provision with the Bangladesh Bank against borrowers loans of general category, 20 per cent against classified loans of sub-standard category, 50 per cent against classified loans of doubtful category, and 100 per cent against bad loan category which means not recoverable.
The high amount of non-performing loans in the banking sector is largely responsible for the huge provision shortfall, say bankers.
At the end of March this year, the amount of NPLs in the banking sector stood at Tk925 billion which was 9.03 per cent of the total disbursed loans, according to another data of the BB.
However, banks' non-performing loans (NPLs) declined by Tk18.21 billion in three months      till March this year as the central bank asked banks not to classify loans for nine months till September to help borrowers to combat the economic fallout of Covid-19.
Bankers said the defaulted loans in the January-March period declined because the central bank had barred banks not to downgrade any loan for the borrowers' failure to pay installments in the January-September period this year.
As of March, this year, state-owned BASIC bank had the highest provision shortfall of Tk27.34 billion; Sonali Bank's Tk13.62 billion Agrani Bank's shortfall Tk1156billion, and the shortfall of Rupali Bank was Tk7.95 billion.
According to the BB figures, the provision shortfall of AB Bank stood at Tk6.80 billion.Bangladesh Commerce Bank at Tk5.70 billion; Mutual Trust Bank at Tk2.80 billion; Dhaka Bank at Tk1.82 billion; National Bank at Tk4.87 billion; Social Islami Bank at Tk2.59 billion and Trust Bank's provisioning deficit stood at Tk980 million.
Experts said the banking sector had been under various pressures due to a lack of good governance and high amount of defaulted loans. Now the pressures were intensifying due to the economic fallout created by pandemic coronavirus, they added.
"The defaulted culture of the country's banking sector is known to all. Some of the banks have failed to keep provisions against their defaulted loans. That means, the money of depositors is at risk," said a high official of the central bank.











