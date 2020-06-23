Bangladesh Bank cuts CRR to 1.5pc for NBFIs

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has reduced cash reserve ratio (CRR) by 100 basis points to 1.5 per cent from the existing level of 2.5 per cent for non-banking financial institutions (NBFIs).

"NBFIs are required to maintain minimum 1.5 per cent CRR with the central bank on bi-weekly average instead of 2.5 per cent earlier," as per a BB circular issued on Sunday.

The NBFIs will be allowed to maintain the reserve at one per cent instead of two per cent on daily basis, the circular added. The new CRR requirement rules will be put into retrospective effect from June 01, 2020. -BSS





















