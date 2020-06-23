Implementation of budget headwinds big challenges





With inadequate allocation to affected areas the budget for FY21 might not be able to hasten the rebound of people's life and business so needed to bring out people from devastations.

The academicians, policy makers and think-tanks made the observation at the event titled "Challenge to Implement National Budget for FY2020-21" organized by Economic Development Research Organization (EDRO).

Professor of Health Economics of Dhaka University Dr. Syed Abdul Hamid, professor at Bangladesh Institute of Bank Management (BIBM) Mohiuddin Siddique, faculty member of Deakhin university - Australia Dr AKM Mokhtarul Wadud, Business editor of the Daily Ittefaq Jamal Uddin , environment and climate finance analyst M Zakir Hossain Khan, banker Mazadul Hoque attended the webinar .

Associate professor of economics of Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam university and Executive Director of EDRO Tanjil Hossain presided over the session. Assistant researcher Helal Ahmed Jony presented a key note paper on proposed budget for FY 2020-21.

Prof Dr. Syed Abdul Hamid said the allocation for health sector must be utilized properly. Utilization of budget needs efficiency and capacity. So, the ministry should be run with skilled manpower. Otherwise, the budget would miss targets.

Dr AKM Mokhtarul Wadud opined that this budget for FY 21 may not fulfill all needs because traditional budget was not expected this time amid the pandemic. Employment generation rurasl sector and particularly in agriculture sector is a must for tackling growing poverty.

Private sector investment is bound to face hurdle if the budget so heavily depends on borrowing from banking sector to cover deficit. Considering the situation, investment in private sector would suffer to slow down employment generation and job creation, said Prof Mohiuddin Siddique said in the seminar.

Bangladesh faces lot of natural calamities due to climate change but I find little allocation to address climate issue- environmentalist Zakir Hossain Khan said.

Participants voiced skepticism on whitening black money saying it neither add to revenue collection nor investment. It is aprt of out financial sector corruption, they said demanding it must be scrapped.

















