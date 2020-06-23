Basmah foundation stands by helpless people amid C-19 pandemic

Bangladesh American society of Muslim aid for humanity (BASMAH) USA distributed essential food items and health equipment among millions of people around Bangladesh with free of cost with the help of BASMAH Foundation Bangladesh.

Essential food items were distributed in 53 areas which covered many important areas in Dhaka, Sirajganj, Lalmonirhat, Mymensingh, Chandpur, Naogaon, Jashore, Shariatpur, Sylhet, Rangpur, Narayangonj, Brahmanbaria, Cox's Bazar, Kushtia, Teknaf, Gopalganj, Pirojpur and in 11 unions in Sonargaon upzila, according to a press release.

The food package contains rice, pulse, soybean oil, potato, onion, sugar, flour, salt, soap, and many others daily usable products. Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan helped them to distribute PPE, mask, hand sanitizer, gloves, soap, head cover and goggles in government and non-government organizations in Dhaka and other major cities, the press release added.

BASMAH foundation also distributed food items and health equipment among distressed people in USA.