2 farmers go missing in Padma boat capsizes  

NATORE, Jun 21: Two farmers went missing after a boat capsized in the Padma River at Lalpur upazila of Natore on Sunday.

The missing farmers were residents of Balitila area of Lalpur upazila, said Lalpur Fire Service Station officer Ruhul Amin. A boat with six people was crossing the river in the afternoon and sank due to strong current when it reached Balughat area, he added.

Four people managed to swim ashore while the rest remained missing, he said.









