Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 22 June, 2020, 10:03 AM
latest
Home Front Page

Fraudsters embezzle Tk 2cr of businessman, case filed

Published : Monday, 22 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Staff Correspondent

Abu Sadek, Managing Director of First SS Enterprise (FSSE), a company involved with dredging under the Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) has filed a case against three persons for embezzling around Tk 2.33 crore by fraudulence in the name of assisting him to get foreign investment.
The case was field with Gulshan Model Police Station accusing MM Ahasan Nizami alias Tanim and Fahamida Khatun blaming them for the fraudulence.
He was cheated in the name of opening a letter of credit (LC) for importing some dredging machineries worth Tk 22 crore with an advance payment of Tk 2.33 crore.
According to allegation, claiming himself as a consultant Tanim offered Sadek for bringing huge foreign investment for his company from EFE (SG) Ltd of Singapore and




    providing support in importing dredging machineries and cash loans from the company. He informed Sadek that Sandmark Dredging Company is its local agent in Bangladesh.
To get the facilities, Sadek will have to form a joint venture company where Fahamida Khatun will represent them and act as a signatory. Getting the proposals and learning all terms of references (ToR), Sadek agreed and formed a joint venture company and paid the amount of money through an account pay check at the Gulshan branch of Premier Bank after signing some necessary documents on March 20 this year.
As per the condition, Tanim will open the LC within three working days and help him import the machineries necessary to conduct the dredging works this season. But, Tanim and Fahamida failed to open the LC till June 5. When he was giving pressures to recover the money, the two persons threatened him to death brandishing arms and claiming them as relations of a high level retired police officer.
When contacted, Gulshan Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge (Inspector) Aminul Islam told the Daily Observer that the fraud case (No 9, dated 10-6-20) is under investigation. There are several such fraud gangs active in the posh Gulshan area, he added.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fraudsters embezzle Tk 2cr of businessman, case filed
Beijing can screen 1m people daily for C-19
Rare ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse on the longest day of the year
Suhrawardy hospital director,  wife test positive for C-19
Singer Bannya infected with Covid-19
Kuwait to freeze bank accounts of Shahid, MP, firm
Army to run C-19 isolation centre in DNCC market
RMG units lay off 25,000 workers in 20 days


Latest News
Adria Tour final cancelled after Dimitrov tests positive for COVID-19
Stocks try to shake off second wave virus fears
WHO reports largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases
Ramos injured but Madrid go top
Brazil passes 50,000 coronavirus deaths
Global COVID-19 cases exceed 8.9mn: JHU
General holiday declared in 10 district areas labeling them as 'Red Zones'
Taposh warns WASA of actions for dumping waste on streets
Bangladesh signs $250m loan deal with World Bank
China launches Phase-2 human test for coronavirus vaccine
Most Read News
Malaysia dismisses news of legalisation of illegals as 'fake'
BD-China relations must not be misinterpreted
Tamim's mother, 3 other family members test coronavirus positive
Now, MPs asked to get coronavirus test
39 deaths, 3,531 new cases reported in country
Biman's 1st flight to leave Dhaka for UK today
Worldwide coronavirus death tally rises to 463,999
Trader hacked dead in Bhola; cash Tk, gold looted
General holiday declared in 10 district areas labeling them as 'Red Zones'
Honouring a superhero
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft