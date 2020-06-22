Fraudsters embezzle Tk 2cr of businessman, case filed





The case was field with Gulshan Model Police Station accusing MM Ahasan Nizami alias Tanim and Fahamida Khatun blaming them for the fraudulence.

He was cheated in the name of opening a letter of credit (LC) for importing some dredging machineries worth Tk 22 crore with an advance payment of Tk 2.33 crore.

According to allegation, claiming himself as a consultant Tanim offered Sadek for bringing huge foreign investment for his company from EFE (SG) Ltd of Singapore and









providing support in importing dredging machineries and cash loans from the company. He informed Sadek that Sandmark Dredging Company is its local agent in Bangladesh.

To get the facilities, Sadek will have to form a joint venture company where Fahamida Khatun will represent them and act as a signatory. Getting the proposals and learning all terms of references (ToR), Sadek agreed and formed a joint venture company and paid the amount of money through an account pay check at the Gulshan branch of Premier Bank after signing some necessary documents on March 20 this year.

As per the condition, Tanim will open the LC within three working days and help him import the machineries necessary to conduct the dredging works this season. But, Tanim and Fahamida failed to open the LC till June 5. When he was giving pressures to recover the money, the two persons threatened him to death brandishing arms and claiming them as relations of a high level retired police officer.

