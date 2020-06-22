Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 22 June, 2020, 10:02 AM
latest
Home Front Page

Suhrawardy hospital director,  wife test positive for C-19

Published : Monday, 22 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51

Dr Uttam Kumar Barua, director of Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College and Hospital, and his wife Nibedita Barua have tested positive for Covid-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus.
    The couple were admitted to the hospital's corona unit on Jun 14, its Deputy Director Dr Mamun Morshed said in a statement on Sunday.
 However, the hospital authorities didn't reveal when the couple got infected.
"Dr Barua contracted the coronavirus infection while preparing the hospital to treat COVID-19 patients. He went into home quarantine immediately but was later admitted to the hospital on Jun 14 after his symptoms worsened."
Despite his illness, Dr Barua is actively overseeing the healthcare services at the hospital, according to the statement.
As many as 1,096 doctors have been infected with the coronavirus, 44 of whom have died, according to a tally by Bangladesh Medical Association.
    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fraudsters embezzle Tk 2cr of businessman, case filed
Beijing can screen 1m people daily for C-19
Rare ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse on the longest day of the year
Suhrawardy hospital director,  wife test positive for C-19
Singer Bannya infected with Covid-19
Kuwait to freeze bank accounts of Shahid, MP, firm
Army to run C-19 isolation centre in DNCC market
RMG units lay off 25,000 workers in 20 days


Latest News
Adria Tour final cancelled after Dimitrov tests positive for COVID-19
Stocks try to shake off second wave virus fears
WHO reports largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases
Ramos injured but Madrid go top
Brazil passes 50,000 coronavirus deaths
Global COVID-19 cases exceed 8.9mn: JHU
General holiday declared in 10 district areas labeling them as 'Red Zones'
Taposh warns WASA of actions for dumping waste on streets
Bangladesh signs $250m loan deal with World Bank
China launches Phase-2 human test for coronavirus vaccine
Most Read News
Malaysia dismisses news of legalisation of illegals as 'fake'
BD-China relations must not be misinterpreted
Tamim's mother, 3 other family members test coronavirus positive
Now, MPs asked to get coronavirus test
39 deaths, 3,531 new cases reported in country
Biman's 1st flight to leave Dhaka for UK today
Worldwide coronavirus death tally rises to 463,999
Trader hacked dead in Bhola; cash Tk, gold looted
General holiday declared in 10 district areas labeling them as 'Red Zones'
Honouring a superhero
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft