Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 22 June, 2020, 10:02 AM
latest
Home Front Page

Singer Bannya infected with Covid-19

Published : Monday, 22 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

Singer Bannya infected with Covid-19

Singer Bannya infected with Covid-19

Celebrated Rabindra Sangeet singer Rezwana Choudhury Bannya has been diagnosed with COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus.
Bannya has been resting at home as per her doctor's advice after testing positive for the coronavirus
    infection nearly two weeks ago.
"I am in good health. I've been at home since the result came back positive," Bannya said on Sunday.
The 63-year-old had her sample taken for a second test on Jun 16 and remains hopeful that the test will yield a negative result this time.    -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fraudsters embezzle Tk 2cr of businessman, case filed
Beijing can screen 1m people daily for C-19
Rare ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse on the longest day of the year
Suhrawardy hospital director,  wife test positive for C-19
Singer Bannya infected with Covid-19
Kuwait to freeze bank accounts of Shahid, MP, firm
Army to run C-19 isolation centre in DNCC market
RMG units lay off 25,000 workers in 20 days


Latest News
Adria Tour final cancelled after Dimitrov tests positive for COVID-19
Stocks try to shake off second wave virus fears
WHO reports largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases
Ramos injured but Madrid go top
Brazil passes 50,000 coronavirus deaths
Global COVID-19 cases exceed 8.9mn: JHU
General holiday declared in 10 district areas labeling them as 'Red Zones'
Taposh warns WASA of actions for dumping waste on streets
Bangladesh signs $250m loan deal with World Bank
China launches Phase-2 human test for coronavirus vaccine
Most Read News
Malaysia dismisses news of legalisation of illegals as 'fake'
BD-China relations must not be misinterpreted
Tamim's mother, 3 other family members test coronavirus positive
Now, MPs asked to get coronavirus test
39 deaths, 3,531 new cases reported in country
Biman's 1st flight to leave Dhaka for UK today
Worldwide coronavirus death tally rises to 463,999
Trader hacked dead in Bhola; cash Tk, gold looted
General holiday declared in 10 district areas labeling them as 'Red Zones'
Honouring a superhero
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft