Singer Bannya infected with Covid-19

Celebrated Rabindra Sangeet singer Rezwana Choudhury Bannya has been diagnosed with COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus.Bannya has been resting at home as per her doctor's advice after testing positive for the coronavirusinfection nearly two weeks ago."I am in good health. I've been at home since the result came back positive," Bannya said on Sunday.The 63-year-old had her sample taken for a second test on Jun 16 and remains hopeful that the test will yield a negative result this time. -bdnews24.com