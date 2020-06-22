Kuwait to freeze bank accounts of Shahid, MP, firm





Informed sources stated that the financial balance of the company amount to about 5 million Dinar, including 3 million Dinars as company's capital, adding that the prosecution has contacted the bank to freeze the accounts so that they do not withdraw money as they have become suspicious and will be required to recover from it if the charges are proven before the court, the report said.

Shahid has permanent resident status in Kuwait. He runs the "Marafie Kuwaitia Group" as managing director and CEO. According to the media report around 20,000 Bangladeshi work at Marafie.

The businesses of the

company with presence in Kuwait, Oman and Jordan range from waste management, cleaning and janitorial services to security solutions to heavy equipment rental to engineering.

Bangladeshi lawmaker Shahid was held by Kuwaiti Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on June 6. Having travelled to Kuwait as a migrant worker, Laxmipur-2 MP Shahid now owns a business empire there.

Meanwhile, the public prosecution had listened to the statement of three senior Kuwaiti officials who have partnership business with Shahid.

Shahid is now in Kuwaiti police custody and is being interrogated in the case bribing senior officials, flooding the country with menial labour, human trafficking and receiving money from his contrymen (Bangladeshi) who are seeking job in Kuwait.

Those whose testimonies were heard are two directors working for thePublic Manpower Authority and an office in the rank of colonel working for the Ministry of Interior.

Investigation, so far, have revealed that the annual net profit of the Bangladeshi is estimated at two million Dinars, after deducting all the money spent on others in the form of bribes, gifts in exchange for facilitating his work by bringing in labour from Bangladesh.

The investigators have recorded statements of 11 people in connection with the case, according to the local media.

The prosecution brought the charges after hearing testimonies of five Bangladeshis. They alleged having paid up to 3,000 dinars in exchange for coming to Kuwait. They were also paying annual sums for renewing their residency visas, Gulf News said.

The Kuwaiti authorities have also detained Murtaza Mamoon, a senior official of the firm.

They confiscated cheques and found evidence of illegal transactions during a raid on Shahid's residence on Jun 6.

The Middle-Eastern media had reported his links to human trafficking after the arrest of a Bangladeshi suspect in February. Shahid had denied the allegations.

A vice-chairman of NRB Commercial Bank, Shahid is also chairman of NRB Securities Exchange Company. He sits on the board of Crystal Energy Limited as a director.

The arrest of Shahid has also become a big issue of discussion in Kuwait's political arena, according to the Middle-Eastern media.

Earlier, Kuwaiti Deputy Prime Minister Anas Al-Saleh has vowed tough action over "one of the largest cases of human trafficking". Without naming Shahid, he said in a Twitter post that "great efforts" by the Ministry of Interior recently culminated in placing the case involving residence for an Asian expatriate.

"Whoever is named in the investigations, whether he is a government official or a prominent person, will appear before the investigation authorities in the Ministry of Interior and be referred to the Public Prosecution to complete the procedures if his involvement is proven," he added..

Investigations revealed the existence of "suspicious financial transactions carried out by a network of officials with weak souls in cooperation with companies that facilitated these operations", Anas tweeted.

Kuwaiti MP Abdul Karim Al-Kandari demanded revelation of the names of all the people who dealt with Shahid, including representatives and government officials.

They turned into a public opinion issue related to corruption crimes such as the exploitation of influence and graft, Karim said on Twitter.

The Bangladesh Embassy in Kuwait asked for information on Shahid's arrest formally, but the Kuwaiti government did not reply, Ambassador SM Abul Kalam said.















