Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 22 June, 2020, 10:02 AM
latest
Home Front Page

Army to run C-19 isolation centre in DNCC market

Published : Monday, 22 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Staff Correspondent

Bangladesh Army will supervise the 1,000-bed isolation hospital dedicated to treating Covid-19 patients on the ground floor of DNCC Market.
"The Armed Forces will coordinate the overall activities with assistance from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare," according to a press release of Inter Services Public Relation Directorate (ISPR), signed by its Assistant Director Rashedul Alam Khan.
Patients (mild cases), shifted from other
    
hospitals, will be admitted to this hospital. They will be shifted to nearby specilised hospital if their conditions deteriorate, the ISPR said.
Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor will coordinate the hospital activities, it said.
However, a Brig Gen ranked officer will be appointed as the director of the hospital doctors, health workers, administrative officials and a core group will be appointed from the Bangladesh Army to ensure its smooth management.
A number of doctors, health workers will be appointed for the isolation centre by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), the release said.  
Armed Force will ensure all kinds of administration management and security issues of the hospital and the activities of the isolation centre will be started soon.
Meanwhile, another hospital with 50-bed intensive care unit including 300 bed-hospital is being set up on 5th floor of DNCC Market which will be supervised by the World Health Organization and Health and Family Welfare Ministry.
If needed, ICU and pathology lab facilities will be provided for the hospital on the ground floor, led by the Army.
Bangladesh has so far reported 112,306 coronavirus cases and 1,464 deaths.
The health authorities on Sunday reported 3,531 new Covid-19 cases and 39 deaths in the last 24 hours until Sunday morning.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fraudsters embezzle Tk 2cr of businessman, case filed
Beijing can screen 1m people daily for C-19
Rare ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse on the longest day of the year
Suhrawardy hospital director,  wife test positive for C-19
Singer Bannya infected with Covid-19
Kuwait to freeze bank accounts of Shahid, MP, firm
Army to run C-19 isolation centre in DNCC market
RMG units lay off 25,000 workers in 20 days


Latest News
Adria Tour final cancelled after Dimitrov tests positive for COVID-19
Stocks try to shake off second wave virus fears
WHO reports largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases
Ramos injured but Madrid go top
Brazil passes 50,000 coronavirus deaths
Global COVID-19 cases exceed 8.9mn: JHU
General holiday declared in 10 district areas labeling them as 'Red Zones'
Taposh warns WASA of actions for dumping waste on streets
Bangladesh signs $250m loan deal with World Bank
China launches Phase-2 human test for coronavirus vaccine
Most Read News
Malaysia dismisses news of legalisation of illegals as 'fake'
BD-China relations must not be misinterpreted
Tamim's mother, 3 other family members test coronavirus positive
Now, MPs asked to get coronavirus test
39 deaths, 3,531 new cases reported in country
Biman's 1st flight to leave Dhaka for UK today
Worldwide coronavirus death tally rises to 463,999
Trader hacked dead in Bhola; cash Tk, gold looted
General holiday declared in 10 district areas labeling them as 'Red Zones'
Honouring a superhero
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft