Army to run C-19 isolation centre in DNCC market





"The Armed Forces will coordinate the overall activities with assistance from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare," according to a press release of Inter Services Public Relation Directorate (ISPR), signed by its Assistant Director Rashedul Alam Khan.

Patients (mild cases), shifted from other



hospitals, will be admitted to this hospital. They will be shifted to nearby specilised hospital if their conditions deteriorate, the ISPR said.

Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor will coordinate the hospital activities, it said.

However, a Brig Gen ranked officer will be appointed as the director of the hospital doctors, health workers, administrative officials and a core group will be appointed from the Bangladesh Army to ensure its smooth management.

A number of doctors, health workers will be appointed for the isolation centre by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), the release said.

Armed Force will ensure all kinds of administration management and security issues of the hospital and the activities of the isolation centre will be started soon.

Meanwhile, another hospital with 50-bed intensive care unit including 300 bed-hospital is being set up on 5th floor of DNCC Market which will be supervised by the World Health Organization and Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

If needed, ICU and pathology lab facilities will be provided for the hospital on the ground floor, led by the Army.

Bangladesh has so far reported 112,306 coronavirus cases and 1,464 deaths.

The health authorities on Sunday reported 3,531 new Covid-19 cases and 39 deaths in the last 24 hours until Sunday morning.















Bangladesh Army will supervise the 1,000-bed isolation hospital dedicated to treating Covid-19 patients on the ground floor of DNCC Market."The Armed Forces will coordinate the overall activities with assistance from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare," according to a press release of Inter Services Public Relation Directorate (ISPR), signed by its Assistant Director Rashedul Alam Khan.Patients (mild cases), shifted from otherhospitals, will be admitted to this hospital. They will be shifted to nearby specilised hospital if their conditions deteriorate, the ISPR said.Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor will coordinate the hospital activities, it said.However, a Brig Gen ranked officer will be appointed as the director of the hospital doctors, health workers, administrative officials and a core group will be appointed from the Bangladesh Army to ensure its smooth management.A number of doctors, health workers will be appointed for the isolation centre by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), the release said.Armed Force will ensure all kinds of administration management and security issues of the hospital and the activities of the isolation centre will be started soon.Meanwhile, another hospital with 50-bed intensive care unit including 300 bed-hospital is being set up on 5th floor of DNCC Market which will be supervised by the World Health Organization and Health and Family Welfare Ministry.If needed, ICU and pathology lab facilities will be provided for the hospital on the ground floor, led by the Army.Bangladesh has so far reported 112,306 coronavirus cases and 1,464 deaths.The health authorities on Sunday reported 3,531 new Covid-19 cases and 39 deaths in the last 24 hours until Sunday morning.