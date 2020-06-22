RMG units lay off 25,000 workers in 20 days



National Garment Workers Federation (NGWF) organised a sit-in in front of the National Press Club in the capital on Sunday urging H&M and ZARA garments outlets to re-employ the workers fired amid the pandemic. PHOTO: OBSERVER

According to sources the highest number of layoffs reported in 90 factories involving 18,885 workers from factories enlisted with Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA).

The remaining 3,296 workers were laid off from 18 factories listed with Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA).

Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA) has laid off 556 workers from four factories and Bangladesh Export Processing Authority (BEPZA) has laid off 157 workers from six factories.

Meanwhile, around 50 factories remained closed due to outbreak of coronavirus in last three months and their workers were out of job.

Former caretaker government adviser Dr AB Mirza Azizul Islam said it was clear that the closure of garment factories and layoffs would have a negative impact on the economy and livelihood of those workers. The country's 84 percent export earnings come from garment sector and shutdown or layoff would have far reaching impact.

If export falls, situation will only worsen, poverty will increase. In any case, workers need to be retained to save lives; they can't be retrenched, they are paid less..

BGMEA president Rubana Huq recently told the media that

retrenchment of workers from RMG sector will start from June of this year.

Rubana said, demand of readymade apparels has declined worldwide due to coronavirus pandemic. Work at the country's garment factories has also declined by 55 per cent. In such a situation, retrenchment of workers has become almost inevitable. "We have nothing to do," she said.

Terming retrenchment of workers "an undesirable reality," Rubana said, "when factories are running at 55 percent capacity, we can't make extra money to pay."

Workers leader Mosharraf Mishu said owners are not obeying laws while workers are being laid off. Instead workers were being arrested. She said that layoffs are taking place every day.

Such layoffs would cause extreme instability in the industrial sector, including ready-made garments, she warned.

President of Jago Bangladesh Garment Workers Federation Sultan Bahar also complained that owners are not complying with any law while retrenching workers.

Labour leaders at least 50,000 workers have been laid off amid coronavirus pandemic. Some of them have been given some money; some have not been given. Compensation was not paid. Compensation as per labor law has been ignored.

Bahar said digital technology is cutting workers. Owners are just putting mobile message that one has been laid off or terminated from job.















