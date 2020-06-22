Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 22 June, 2020, 10:02 AM
latest
Home Front Page

RMG units lay off 25,000 workers in 20 days

Compensation And Basic Rules Ignored

Published : Monday, 22 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Mizanur Rahman

National Garment Workers Federation (NGWF) organised a sit-in in front of the National Press Club in the capital on Sunday urging H&M and ZARA garments outlets to re-employ the workers fired amid the pandemic. PHOTO: OBSERVER

National Garment Workers Federation (NGWF) organised a sit-in in front of the National Press Club in the capital on Sunday urging H&M and ZARA garments outlets to re-employ the workers fired amid the pandemic. PHOTO: OBSERVER

Uncertainty is increasingly gripping workers in garment sector. Around 25,000 workers lost jobs in readymade sectors (RMG) from different factories in around last 20 days mainly as an impact of coronavirus.
According to sources the highest number of layoffs reported in 90 factories involving 18,885 workers from factories enlisted with Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA).
The remaining 3,296 workers were laid off from 18 factories listed with Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA).
Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA) has laid off 556 workers from four factories and Bangladesh Export Processing Authority (BEPZA) has laid off 157 workers from six factories.
Meanwhile, around 50 factories remained closed due to outbreak of coronavirus in last three months and their workers were out of job.
Former caretaker government adviser Dr AB Mirza Azizul Islam said it was clear that the closure of garment factories and layoffs would have a negative impact on the economy and livelihood of those workers. The country's 84 percent export earnings come from garment sector and shutdown or layoff would have far reaching impact.
If export falls, situation will only worsen, poverty will increase. In any case, workers need to be retained to save lives; they can't be retrenched, they are paid less..
BGMEA president Rubana Huq recently told the media that
    retrenchment of workers from RMG sector will start from June of this year.
Rubana said, demand of readymade apparels has declined worldwide due to coronavirus pandemic. Work at the country's garment factories has also declined by 55 per cent. In such a situation, retrenchment of workers has become almost inevitable. "We have nothing to do," she said.
Terming retrenchment of workers "an undesirable reality," Rubana said, "when factories are running at 55 percent capacity, we can't make extra money to pay."
Workers leader Mosharraf Mishu said owners are not obeying laws while workers are being laid off. Instead workers were being arrested. She said that layoffs are taking place every day.
Such layoffs would cause extreme instability in the industrial sector, including ready-made garments, she warned.
President of Jago Bangladesh Garment Workers Federation Sultan Bahar also complained that owners are not complying with any law while retrenching workers.
Labour leaders at least 50,000 workers have been laid off amid coronavirus pandemic. Some of them have been given some money; some have not been given. Compensation was not paid. Compensation as per labor law has been ignored.
Bahar said digital technology is cutting workers. Owners are just putting mobile message that one has been laid off or terminated from job.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fraudsters embezzle Tk 2cr of businessman, case filed
Beijing can screen 1m people daily for C-19
Rare ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse on the longest day of the year
Suhrawardy hospital director,  wife test positive for C-19
Singer Bannya infected with Covid-19
Kuwait to freeze bank accounts of Shahid, MP, firm
Army to run C-19 isolation centre in DNCC market
RMG units lay off 25,000 workers in 20 days


Latest News
Adria Tour final cancelled after Dimitrov tests positive for COVID-19
Stocks try to shake off second wave virus fears
WHO reports largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases
Ramos injured but Madrid go top
Brazil passes 50,000 coronavirus deaths
Global COVID-19 cases exceed 8.9mn: JHU
General holiday declared in 10 district areas labeling them as 'Red Zones'
Taposh warns WASA of actions for dumping waste on streets
Bangladesh signs $250m loan deal with World Bank
China launches Phase-2 human test for coronavirus vaccine
Most Read News
Malaysia dismisses news of legalisation of illegals as 'fake'
BD-China relations must not be misinterpreted
Tamim's mother, 3 other family members test coronavirus positive
Now, MPs asked to get coronavirus test
39 deaths, 3,531 new cases reported in country
Biman's 1st flight to leave Dhaka for UK today
Worldwide coronavirus death tally rises to 463,999
Trader hacked dead in Bhola; cash Tk, gold looted
General holiday declared in 10 district areas labeling them as 'Red Zones'
Honouring a superhero
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft