Non-Covid serious patients bear brunt of pandemic





Although family members of such critical patients have been trying to ensure medical facilities including dialysis for kidney diseases and oxygen support for respiratory problems by setting up own home clinics, they are not getting the facilities properly due to their lack of knowledge.

Some such patients are facing new problems including infection and other major troubles for not knowing proper use of the equipment and medicines at their home clinics.

However, some family members have expressed satisfactions over using such equipment and medicines at home clinics claiming that it's better to provide some necessary treatment at home instead of not getting treatment in modernized hospitals and killing the patients.

According to the sufferers, many chronic patients are being deprived of treatment in different hospitals due to coronavirus outbreak as most hospitals are now not giving treatment to the non-Covid patients. As a result, they are trying to solve problems at home clinics equipped with various medical equipment. As a result, they could save the valuable lives of their patients.

But in some cases, the lives of those patients are being put at risk due to maltreatment.

A lung disease patient

Prodip Kumar Dev, who has fallen in trouble after taking treatment at home clinic, recently came to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) for specialist doctor's advice and advance treatment.

While talking to this correspondent, his son Sajib Kumar Dev said that they have tried to provide treatment at home, because they haven't got treatment in hospitals. "We are satisfied with the self treatment instead of letting the patient die without treatment. But, we have ran into some complicacy. So, the patient was brought to hospital for doctor's advice and necessary treatment."

While Abdur Rab, a kidney patient since last three years, said that he was undergoing dialysis in the hospital for last one year. Since the coronavirus, he changed dialysis procedure and have been taking Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD) at home.

"My son carried out my dialysis at home. But unfortunately, I got an infection once after dialysis. At that time, I had a lot of pain in my stomach. I had to spend more money for treating the infection," Rob said.

Experts said that it's not possible to take treatment for complex diseases at home. However, if they are compelled to take treatment at home, the patients should follow the doctor's advice.

Labaid Cardiac Hospital's Interventional Cardiologist and Heart Failure unit's senior specialist Prof Fakhrul Islam said that during such global pandemic, health care workers ensure medical services of crucial patients at home in various developed countries including the United States, Italy and Canada.

But home health care services are not popular in Bangladesh. As a result, many people are setting up health care units at home to ensure health care of their sick members. Such health care unit is being set up in a small house with some medical equipment.

However, with such a setup at home cannot ensure proper medical treatment for kidney, cancer, diabetes and heart patients. As a result many patients are getting sick due to maltreatment.

Dr. Fakhrul Islam said due to higher cost of cardiovascular equipment, it's not possible to set up health care unit at home. In such cases, the patient can only take medicines at home.

The patient must have to go to hospital for any kind of examination and operation, he said adding such complex treatments are not possible without a doctor or an expert. "If anyone arranges such treatment at home, he should consult with his doctor."

Many chronic bronchitis, heart and liver patients are also setting up health care units at home by installing various medical equipment including oxygen cylinder, nebulizer and specialized beds.

Many professionals are also forming different groups to ensure health safety during the coronavirus pandemic period. Such a group has been formed by 75 officers of the 2011 batch of Bangladesh Bank.

Prashant Mohan Chakraborty, convener of the group, said, "Many of our relatives in this batch are involved in medical services. We have compiled a list of them through this group." As a result, it has been possible to ensure first aid for anyone in our family. If the outbreak of coronavirus increases, we would set up a home medical service unit, he added.















