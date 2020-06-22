No let up in C-19 attack, claims 39 lives, infects 3,531 more  





With this, the death toll from the deadly virus rose to 1,464 and the number of total infections stood at 112,306. Some 1,084patients were cured during the time.

"Among Sunday's deceased, 35 were men and 4 women. 16 hailed from Dhaka division, 11 from Chattogram, four each from Khulna and

Barishal, two from Rajshahi, and one each from Rangpur and Sylhet divisions," Additional Director General (Administration) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) Prof Dr Nasima Sultana revealed the latest figures during the daily online health bulletin on Sunday.

"Their age-based analysis says, one was aged below 10 years, one between 21 and 30 years, six were aged between 31 and 40 years, 12 between 41 and 50, 12 between 51 and 60, four between 61 and 70, two between 71 and 80 and another was aged between 81 and 90 years," Dr Nasima said.

However, thirty-three patients died in different hospitals and six in their respective homes.

"Some 15,710 samples were collected in last 24 hours and 15,585 were tested in 60 labs across the country. So far 612,164 samples have been tested," Dr Nasima added.

Besides, 1,084 patients have recovered during the time, increasing the tally to 45,077.

According to the latest data by DGHS, 40.14 per cent coronavirus infected patients have recovered so far and 1.30 per cent died. However, the infection rate has been 22.66 per cent on Sunday.

Nasima Sultana said, "The authorities placed 631 new individuals suspected of having Covid-19 in isolation, bringing the total to 12,190 after 7,624 left."

"The country is capable of accommodating 13,284 people at different isolation wards and 31,991 people at 629 institutional quarantine facilities," she added.

Moreover, there are 399 ICU facilities and 112 dialysis beds available for the treatment of coronavirus infected patients in the country.

On March 8, health authorities in Bangladesh reported the first case of Covid-19, a severe acute respiratory illness caused by the new strain of coronavirus. The virus broke out in China's Wuhan in December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.

According to Worldometer, the fast spreading coronavirus has claimed 467,280 lives and infected 8,944,463 people across the world till Sunday.

Brazil and Russia have come up to the second and the third positions after the US with 1,032,913 and 576,162 confirmed coronavirus cases as of Sunday.

Meanwhile, India has come up to the fourth position after Russia with 392,048 confirmed Covid-19 cases.

On the other hand, South American country Brazil counted the second highest deaths after US and reported 49,976 lives from the virus till date.

As many as 4,752,427 people have recovered from Covid-19 which has spread to 213 countries and territories across the planet.

Besides, on last Friday, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned of a "new and dangerous phase" of the coronavirus pandemic with people getting tired of lockdowns although the disease is spreading fast.















