Lack of public awareness baffles Chinese experts





"The situation is totally different in Bangladesh compared to China, but we have identified lack of public awareness as one of the big problem here but we highly appreciated Bangladesh's health workers to see their courage to fight against the disease with their limited capacity," the Chinese team said on Sunday.

During a 14- day visit in Bangladesh and visiting different designated hospitals, quarantine centres, and testing centres in Dhaka, Sylhet and Chittagong, they discussed on the epidemic with Bangladeshi counterparts, and made calibrated propositions for containment and treatment.

The expert team wrapped up its programme on Sunday through sharing some findings with the Bangladeshi media.

"China will submit four specific reports to Bangladesh containing recommendations on how Bangladesh can better deal with the coronavirus situation," Minister Counsellor and Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) at the Chinese Embassy in Dhaka Hualong Yan came up with the information during a Zoom briefing for members of Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (DCAB) on Sunday.

The reports will be handed over to the Health Ministry here through the Chinese Embassy in Dhaka within a week as the Chinese medical expert's team leaves Dhaka on Monday.

Chinese experts focused on changing usual social habits, treatment after early detection saying that isolation can help Bangladesh achieve success against Covid-19.

On their findings about the ongoing wrong practices in Bangladesh, the experts pointed that many people wear double masks, slippers showing feet, and do not maintain personal hygiene.

They advised setting up rosters for each person working for 14 days a round, then going to the designated place for 14 days in isolation, and later resting or continuing to work.

About the hospital management, they said if patients exceed capacity, another medium-sized hospital can be emptied and converted into an infectious disease hospital, and for the same hospital, it should be divided into different areas.

They advised authorities to prepare more testing laboratories, medical technologists and reagents, ensure the nucleic acid testing quality, and structure accuracy to avoid too many false positives and false negatives.

At the beginning of the briefing, DCAB President Angur Nahar Monty also delivered her remarks.

Responding to a question, Yan, who accompanied the team during all the meetings, said it is difficult to say whether peak has arrived in Bangladesh or not.

He said the researchers can only say how long the virus will last in the world.

"Cooperation is very important bilaterally and multilaterally," said the diplomat adding that one country alone cannot solve the problem.

He said they find the situation totally different in Bangladesh compared to China and the team suggested ways that suit the situation of Bangladesh.

They identified lack of public awareness as one of the problems and highly appreciated Bangladesh's health workers saying they are very hard working.

The 10-member team of experts, who has the firsthand experience of containing the virus and treating patients with remarkable success, came to Bangladesh with a bunch of medical equipment.

The Chinese Embassy said it shows one of the reflections of President Xi Jinping's assurance to the reality.

The team is organised by the National Health Commission and consists of 10 respiratory physicians selected by the Hainan Provincial Health Commission, according to the officials at the Chinese Embassy in Dhaka.

As Bangladesh's fight against Covid -19 continued to become fiercer, Xi Jinping had a phone conversation with Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of Bangladesh, on May 20.

During the talks, President Xi reassured Prime Minister Hasina of standing by Bangladesh as the truest friend in this all-out war against Covid -19.















Chinese medical experts have expressed dissatisfaction over the public awareness issue about the deadly infectious disease Covid-19 in Bangladesh, but highly appreciated its health workers saying they are 'very hard working'."The situation is totally different in Bangladesh compared to China, but we have identified lack of public awareness as one of the big problem here but we highly appreciated Bangladesh's health workers to see their courage to fight against the disease with their limited capacity," the Chinese team said on Sunday.During a 14- day visit in Bangladesh and visiting different designated hospitals, quarantine centres, and testing centres in Dhaka, Sylhet and Chittagong, they discussed on the epidemic with Bangladeshi counterparts, and made calibrated propositions for containment and treatment.The expert team wrapped up its programme on Sunday through sharing some findings with the Bangladeshi media."China will submit four specific reports to Bangladesh containing recommendations on how Bangladesh can better deal with the coronavirus situation," Minister Counsellor and Deputy Chief of Mission (DCM) at the Chinese Embassy in Dhaka Hualong Yan came up with the information during a Zoom briefing for members of Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (DCAB) on Sunday.The reports will be handed over to the Health Ministry here through the Chinese Embassy in Dhaka within a week as the Chinese medical expert's team leaves Dhaka on Monday.Chinese experts focused on changing usual social habits, treatment after early detection saying that isolation can help Bangladesh achieve success against Covid-19.On their findings about the ongoing wrong practices in Bangladesh, the experts pointed that many people wear double masks, slippers showing feet, and do not maintain personal hygiene.They advised setting up rosters for each person working for 14 days a round, then going to the designated place for 14 days in isolation, and later resting or continuing to work.About the hospital management, they said if patients exceed capacity, another medium-sized hospital can be emptied and converted into an infectious disease hospital, and for the same hospital, it should be divided into different areas.They advised authorities to prepare more testing laboratories, medical technologists and reagents, ensure the nucleic acid testing quality, and structure accuracy to avoid too many false positives and false negatives.At the beginning of the briefing, DCAB President Angur Nahar Monty also delivered her remarks.Responding to a question, Yan, who accompanied the team during all the meetings, said it is difficult to say whether peak has arrived in Bangladesh or not.He said the researchers can only say how long the virus will last in the world."Cooperation is very important bilaterally and multilaterally," said the diplomat adding that one country alone cannot solve the problem.He said they find the situation totally different in Bangladesh compared to China and the team suggested ways that suit the situation of Bangladesh.They identified lack of public awareness as one of the problems and highly appreciated Bangladesh's health workers saying they are very hard working.The 10-member team of experts, who has the firsthand experience of containing the virus and treating patients with remarkable success, came to Bangladesh with a bunch of medical equipment.The Chinese Embassy said it shows one of the reflections of President Xi Jinping's assurance to the reality.The team is organised by the National Health Commission and consists of 10 respiratory physicians selected by the Hainan Provincial Health Commission, according to the officials at the Chinese Embassy in Dhaka.As Bangladesh's fight against Covid -19 continued to become fiercer, Xi Jinping had a phone conversation with Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of Bangladesh, on May 20.During the talks, President Xi reassured Prime Minister Hasina of standing by Bangladesh as the truest friend in this all-out war against Covid -19.