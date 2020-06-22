Hasina urges people to follow health guidelines



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina urged all to follow health guidelines properly to tackle the spread of the coronavirus as the number of deaths and infections in the virus continues to risein the country.The Prime Minister said in her introductory speech at a virtual meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) from her official residence Ganobhaban.The ministers concerned were connected to it from the NEC conference room at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in the capital.Sheikh Hasina, also the ECNEC Chairperson, reiterated her call to the people to follow the health codes properly to protect themselves from the deadly virus.Coronavirus is a problem not only for Bangladesh but also for the whole world. Life will go on ... it can't remain stopped. So, we want to return to the normal life by getting rid of it," Sheikh Hasina said."Life will go on and it cannot be stalled. I would like to request the countrymen to abide by the health rules properly,"she said.Mentioning that many people, including a cabinet member, an MP and a good number of expatriate Bangladeshis, lost their lives because of coronavirus, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday urged all to follow health guidelines properly to fight the pandemic.Reiterating that the coronavirus is hindering the development of Bangladesh, the Prime Minister said, "Even then we're trying to keep up the pace of development maintaining its continuity.""Because of the coronavirus, we've lost many people at home and abroad," she said, seeking salvation of the departed souls.Sheikh Hasina prayed to the Almighty Allah to protect people from the pandemic.