Monday, 22 June, 2020, 10:01 AM
S Korea to strengthen visa, entry restrictions from BD

Published : Monday, 22 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 46

The South Korean government has said that it will strengthen visa and entry restrictions for those from Bangladesh and Pakistan from this week, as the country has recently reported a surge in novel coronavirus cases imported from the two nations, reported The Korea Herald on Sunday.




Under the precautionary measures, set to be effective from Tuesday, the South Korean authorities will restrict issuing visas to people from Pakistan and Bangladesh, except to those with diplomatic and urgent business purposes.
At the same time, they will temporarily halt permission to non-scheduled flights between South Korea and those countries, the report added.
Moreover, the government will thoroughly check if foreigners with non-professional employment (E-9) visas have accommodation for a two-week self-quarantine in South Korea before arrival. Those who do not secure proper facilities will be banned from entering the country, The Korea Herald report read.    
    -Agencies



