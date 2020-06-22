Video
Monday, 22 June, 2020, 10:01 AM
Steel, cement factories counting heavy losses

Published : Monday, 22 June, 2020
Mohammad Zakaria

The country's steel and cement factories are counting heavy loss as all kinds of construction works including the government's mega and development projects have come to a stop due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The construction works have remained closed since the government announced nationwide general holidays on March 26 to curb the spread of the deadly Covid-19 in the country.
However, the government withdrew the lockdown and reopened all offices on a limited scale. But the major construction works have not yet started in full swing.
The government declared general holidays from March 26 to April 25 to flatten the curve of the coronavirus infections in the country and since then most of the companies have remained shut.
Some companies have also suspended productions due to lack of demand, disruption in the global supply chain and also to minimise virus spread among their employees.
Bangladesh Steel Manufacturers Association General Secretary Shahidullah said all the steelmakers in the country had kept their factories shut considering the risk of virus infection and lack of demand.
He said the sector was facing a shortage of raw materials as raw materials usually come from European countries and the United States which were also facing the coronavirus outbreak.
He said the steel sector might face a critical situation even after the shutdown was lifted as the factories would have to face capital and raw material shortage that would take times to be settled.
Shahidullah, also Vice-President of the Bangladesh Cement Manufacturers Association, said the demand for cement plunged heavily in recent days.




The cement companies meet the demand of the government projects, corporate projects and individual homebuilders but the current situation has almost stopped their activities, he said.


