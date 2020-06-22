Strikers demand recruitment of 20,000 medical technologists





The demand came from a strike on Sunday in front of the Health Department as part of a pre-announced programme.

The organization also demanded recruitment of technologists who have already crossed the age limit for entry into government service as the 2013 recruitment process of medical technologists was stopped by the Department of Health due to a case filed by the Technical Education Board.

The strikers said that the recommendation for permanent appointment of the controversial 183 medical technologists from the Health Department should be immediately rejected and those involved in this irregularity/ corruption should be given exemplary punishment. At the same time, the post of Medical Technologist cannot be filled on voluntary / temporary basis / master roll. For the appointment of 1,200 Medical Technologists created on the instructions of the Prime Minister, the recruitment notification has to be published and the appointment has to be made as per the rules.

The strikers also said that since the recommendations of the inter-ministerial committee of 2007 were not implemented for a long time, the 'one umbrella concept' was not implemented for almost four years as per the order of the Supreme Court and the decision of the inter-ministerial committee formed as per the Prime Minister's directive.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there should be five medical technologists for one doctor, but there are only 5,000 medical technologists for 30,000 doctors at the government level, which is expected to be 150,000, they added.

BPSMTA President Shafiqul Islam presided over the programme. Secretary General Sirajul Islam, Abdul Jalil, Sheikh Saadi, Ripon Kumar, Shakil Uddin, Awaf Siddique, Mokhlesur Rahman and others spoke.

The leaders of the organization announced to continue the strike in the Health Department again today (Monday) from 8:30am for demanding the same.















