Quader  urges all not to store medicine, oxygen





Quader said this while addressing a press conference via online video sharing from his official residence of Jatiya Sangsad.

He said, "Many panicked people are storing medicine and oxygen cylinders based on assumption at their homes which is unnecessary and they are being misguided."

Obaidul Quader, also the Road Transport and Bridges Minister, warned people that the storing and using of such drugs and oxygen without taking proper advice from the specialized doctors might cause harm to them. Besides, many critical patients are being deprived of oxygen and medicine."

"Everybody should concentrate on the prevention of coronavirus rather than storing drugs and oxygen cylinders," he added.

Quader also asked the authorities concerned to deliver the coronavirus test reports as early as possible.















