HC grants bail to contractors





The case was filed for their involvement in the infamous curtain scam at Faridpur Medical College and Hospital (FMCH).

The HC bail will continue for one week after reopening of the court following the ongoing closure.

The virtual HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder granted the bails through video conference to them on condition that they cannot withdraw the money of the bill for the curtains and instruments.

Senior lawyer Yousuf Hossain Humaun appeared for the bail petitioners while Khurshid Alam Khan for ACC and Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the state in the virtual court.

Earlier, another HC bench of Justice Jahangir Hossain Selim rejected the bail petitions of Abdullah Al Mamun and Munshi Sazzad Hossain in the same case.

On November 27 last year, Mamunur Rashid, ACC Assistant Director, filed the case against three doctors, two brokers and an administrative officer at the Faridpur Senior Special Judge's Court in connection with the embezzlement of Tk10 crore during the purchase of curtains and instruments.

Subsequently on January 12 this year, the High Court ordered three FMCH doctors - Dr Gonopoti Bishshawash Shuvo, Dr Minakkhi Chakma and Dr AHM Nurul Islam - to be sent to jail after they appealed for bail at the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Kamrunnahar Begum in Faridpur.

According to the ACC case, the FMCH authorities were accused of gross corruption in the procurement of medical machinery and materials, including a piece of curtain used as a bed screen for Tk37.50 lakh.

ACC sources also mentioned a Department of Human Services (DHS) report showing that the hospital authorities submitted a bill of Tk52.66 crore to buy several machines, whose actual cost was only Tk11 crore.

On August 20 in 2019, the HC directed the ACC to investigate the alleged corruption at FMCH and submit a report within six months.

The accused were arrested in the case on February 20 this year and they are in jail now.















