ACC writes to govt depts for info on graft allegations over N95 mask purchase  





The committee headed by ACC Director Mir Md Zainul Abedin Shebly issued the letters to officials concerned of the Ministry of Health, Health Directorate and Central Medical Stores Depot (CMSD).

The JMI Hospitals Requisite Manufacturing Ltd supplied substandard facemasks to several state-run hospitals instead of genuine N95 masks after the spread of coronavirus infection in the country.

The Health Department of the government has been sharply criticised for providing substandard N95 facemasks to the frontline doctors and medical staff.

The syndicate first supplied fake N95 masks to Mugda General Hospital. The hospital authority found that although boxes labelled 300 facemasks were "N95," they contained no such facemasks. Other hospitals also complained of the quality of the personal protective equipment (PPE).

The government constituted a probe committee to investigate into the supply of fake N95 masks. The committee report suggested taking action against the officials who received the products labelled N95 masks. However, interestingly it did not suggest any action against the supplier, JMI, a part of the syndicate.

JMI delivered research category N95 labelled masks instead of a general facemasks demanded by the Central Medical Stores Depot (CMSD). These facemasks were made from unauthorised imported materials.

Several state-run hospitals were supposed to receive N95 masks instead of the ordinary ones.

It also suggested increasing the number of expert staff in the CMSD who can deal with the demand and distribution of personal protective equipment (PPE).

The report also maintained that one needs to be alert when permitting the production and marketing of the N95 masks.

During the first week of April, a social media storm erupted with allegations of supply of substandard facemasks to several state-run hospitals instead of N95 masks.

ACC Chairman Iqbal Mahmood said masks and PPE are linked to the health security of doctors, nurses and health workers.

"The commission will unearth the truth and expose the persons involved in the scam," he said.

Anyone found involved in the irregularities will be made accountable, Iqbal added.















