Monday, 22 June, 2020, 10:00 AM
WASA to be fined if it dumps waste on streets: Taposh

Published : Monday, 22 June, 2020
Staff Correspondent

Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh inaugurating a year-long sewerage line cleaning activities in Muktijoddha Sangsad area under Ward No 22 of DSCC on Sunday. photo : Observer

Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh on Sunday warned of actions against Dhaka Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (Wasa) if it dumps waste from sewerage lines on the streets.
"You (WASA) can't leave waste on the streets after cleaning the sewerage lines. If you do it, we'll take actions including fines," Taposh warned while inaugurating a year-long sewerage line cleaning activities in Muktijoddha Sangsad area under Ward No 22 of DSCC.
He said the cleaning activities of sewerage lines in the city area will be continued for the whole year and all the sewerage lines will be cleaned twice a month in each ward under the city corporation.
Calling upon people to be vigilant for getting services from the city corporation, Taposh said, "If you (city dwellers) notice any water logging or overflow of sewerage lines in your areas, just inform your councillors."




"If there is no solution, just inform me directly," the DSCC mayor said.


