Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 22 June, 2020, 10:00 AM
latest
Home Sports

Iraqi football legend Radhi dies from COVID-19

Published : Monday, 22 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35

Iraqi football legend Radhi dies from COVID-19

Iraqi football legend Radhi dies from COVID-19

BAGHDAD, JUN E 21: Iraqi football legend Ahmed Radhi died Sunday from complications linked to COVID-19, the health ministry said, just hours before he was to be flown for treatment in Jordan.
Radhi, 56, scored what remains Iraq's only World Cup finals goal in 1986 against Belgium.
He had been hospitalised last week in Baghdad after testing positive for coronavirus but had checked out on Thursday after his condition improved.
But he relapsed a few hours later and was readmitted but passed away early Sunday.
In a video reportedly from his hospital bed on Saturday, Radhi could be seen struggling to breathe as medics in full protective gear try to treat him.
"Sometimes it's hard to breathe but that's normal," he could be heard telling the medical team, his voice strained.
Radhi, a striker, led Iraq to victory in the Gulf Cups of 1984 and 1988, when he was voted Asian footballer of the year. In the 1986 World Cup in Mexico, he scored against Belgium but Iraq went on to lose the match 2-1 and exited the tournament in the group stage without a point.
He fled Iraq in 2006 after its Olympic Committee head was kidnapped during the height of the sectarian violence that followed the US-led invasion of 2003.
Radhi moved with his family to the Jordanian capital Amman but returned to Iraq in 2007 for a career in politics, replacing a member of parliament who defected to join the bloody insurgency raging across the country.
He was an unsuccessful candidate in the 2014 and 2018 elections with the National Alliance, a coalition of Sunni and Shiite figures.  When news of his death broke, football fans in Iraq exploded in grief.




"With great sadness and sorrow, we mourn our lifelong companion, our fans' ardent star, the unrivalled athlete and son of Iraq, Ahmed Radhi," said Iraq's new sports minister Adnan Darjal, himself a former football star.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fifty years ago, Brazil taught the world to play, in colour
Iraqi football legend Radhi dies from COVID-19
Arsenal stunned by Brighton late show
Atletico eye Champions League as Getafe stumble again
Interim chief Hockley looks to reset Australian cricket
'He makes dreams come true': Alexander-Arnold hails Klopp
SL players and support staff to undergo Risk Assessment tests
Kohli is a 'terrific guy', says Smith


Latest News
Adria Tour final cancelled after Dimitrov tests positive for COVID-19
Stocks try to shake off second wave virus fears
WHO reports largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases
Ramos injured but Madrid go top
Brazil passes 50,000 coronavirus deaths
Global COVID-19 cases exceed 8.9mn: JHU
General holiday declared in 10 district areas labeling them as 'Red Zones'
Taposh warns WASA of actions for dumping waste on streets
Bangladesh signs $250m loan deal with World Bank
China launches Phase-2 human test for coronavirus vaccine
Most Read News
Malaysia dismisses news of legalisation of illegals as 'fake'
BD-China relations must not be misinterpreted
Tamim's mother, 3 other family members test coronavirus positive
Now, MPs asked to get coronavirus test
39 deaths, 3,531 new cases reported in country
Biman's 1st flight to leave Dhaka for UK today
Worldwide coronavirus death tally rises to 463,999
Trader hacked dead in Bhola; cash Tk, gold looted
General holiday declared in 10 district areas labeling them as 'Red Zones'
Honouring a superhero
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft