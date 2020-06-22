Video
Monday, 22 June, 2020, 10:00 AM
SL players and support staff to undergo Risk Assessment tests

Published : Monday, 22 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
BIPIN DANI

Sri Lanka's 24-players and six support staff members will undergo "Risk Assessment" tests  before the commencement of the outdoor training. This was revealed exclusively by Dr. Daminda Attanayake.
"All players and staff members will be tested and confirmed that they have no symptoms of COVID-19 in past few days".  
"Will also give them the Rick Communication and my 30-minute lecture to educate them about the risk involved and dos and don'ts during this training period".
13 players, who participated in the first residential training are aware about the guidelines but there are six more players and two support staffs joining the new  training.
All players (except two) will assemble at the SLC head quarter in the morning and will begin their 3 1/2-hour Kandy journey at around 11.00 in the morning.
Lahiru Kumara and Niroshan Dickwella, who live in Kandy have been given special permission to join the camp directly, but not before their Risk Assessments are done and briefed about the health ministry guidelines in Kandy.    
Players will have an off-day in the hotel (Golden Crown) on Monday but main training will begin from Tuesday.  
On the last two days, the head coach is planning to organise two practice matches subject to weather condition.    
According to the guidelines (issued by the health ministry, a copy of which is in the possession of this Reporter) for return to sports, this is a Phase V training, where entire team can have residential training with coach and support staff at the venue.     


