Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 22 June, 2020, 9:59 AM
latest
Home Sports

Kohli is a 'terrific guy', says Smith

Published : Monday, 22 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36

Kohli is a 'terrific guy', says Smith

Kohli is a 'terrific guy', says Smith

NEW DELHI, JUNE 21: Australia's Steve Smith has hailed Indian superstar and on-field rival Virat Kohli as a "terrific guy" and a strong leader who plays hard on the field.
While international sporting events were halted when the coronavirus pandemic hit, cricketers have been keeping in touch with each other through messages, phone and video calls.
"I had few conversations with him (Virat) off the field, few messages here and there in recent times just to see how things are going in India," Smith told Indian broadcaster Star Sports on Saturday.
"He is a terrific guy and we both play hard out on the field."
After India beat Australia in last year's World Cup in England, Kohli apologised to Smith for chants of "cheater" from the stands towards the former Australia captain for his role in the ball-tampering scandal that rocked Australia during their 2018 tour of South Africa.
The gesture was surprising because Kohli had once stopped just short of calling Smith a cheat after a Test match in Bangalore in 2017 when the then skipper looked up towards the dressing room for help during an umpire review -- something not permitted under the rules.
"Virat's gesture in the World Cup to the Indian fans that were giving me and David Warner a little bit of a stick -- I appreciated that and I shared that with him straight up," said Smith.
"He is a terrific guy and the way he has led the Indian team has been amazing."
Smith and Warner were at the receiving end of on-field taunts after they returned to international cricket from their one-year ball-tampering bans.
Smith -- who tops the world Test batting rankings with Kohli second -- is now eagerly awaiting Australia's scheduled series with India later this year that includes four Tests.
"They are an amazing side and can't wait to play them when they come out to Australia this year, will be something incredibly
special," said Smith.     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fifty years ago, Brazil taught the world to play, in colour
Iraqi football legend Radhi dies from COVID-19
Arsenal stunned by Brighton late show
Atletico eye Champions League as Getafe stumble again
Interim chief Hockley looks to reset Australian cricket
'He makes dreams come true': Alexander-Arnold hails Klopp
SL players and support staff to undergo Risk Assessment tests
Kohli is a 'terrific guy', says Smith


Latest News
Adria Tour final cancelled after Dimitrov tests positive for COVID-19
Stocks try to shake off second wave virus fears
WHO reports largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases
Ramos injured but Madrid go top
Brazil passes 50,000 coronavirus deaths
Global COVID-19 cases exceed 8.9mn: JHU
General holiday declared in 10 district areas labeling them as 'Red Zones'
Taposh warns WASA of actions for dumping waste on streets
Bangladesh signs $250m loan deal with World Bank
China launches Phase-2 human test for coronavirus vaccine
Most Read News
Malaysia dismisses news of legalisation of illegals as 'fake'
BD-China relations must not be misinterpreted
Tamim's mother, 3 other family members test coronavirus positive
Now, MPs asked to get coronavirus test
39 deaths, 3,531 new cases reported in country
Biman's 1st flight to leave Dhaka for UK today
Worldwide coronavirus death tally rises to 463,999
Trader hacked dead in Bhola; cash Tk, gold looted
General holiday declared in 10 district areas labeling them as 'Red Zones'
Honouring a superhero
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft