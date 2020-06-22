Video
Monday, 22 June, 2020
BFF Technical committee approve proposal of appointment Paul Smalley

Published : Monday, 22 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM

The technical committee of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) unanimously approved the proposal of appointment BFF technical and strategic director Paul Smalley and the technical committee will send their decision to BFF executive committee for approval at later stage.
"We have discussed four agendas in the meeting … after considering the past and discussing with the others we want to make an agreement with Smalley … we'll send inform our decision to BFF to get BFF approval," said BFF vice president and technical committee's chairman Tabith Awal through a video message today.
He said they want to bring all 120 small and large academies ( men's), which are run by a person or institution, under the BFF to give them at least a recognition. With this recognition academies would get more inspired to run and if needs BFF would also help those academies through a regulatory framework in the future.
Tabith said they have also plan to start four camps for the development of grassroots level which included age groups and amateur, who love football and take football socially by saying they have a plan to include the disables in the grassroots syllabus.
Tabith said they have decided to give an updated certificate to their coaches under the AFC coaching convention 2016. The coaches of A,B,C categories certificates holders before 2016 would get the new certificate under the regulatory framework.
In that case the coaches can collect the certificates by upgrading their previous certificate and collect the new one after going to BFF office or through online.
The technical committee's chairman informed that they have decided to bring the talent players and junior coaches under the elite coaching program.     -BSS


