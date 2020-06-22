Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 22 June, 2020, 9:59 AM
latest
Home Sports

Mushfiqur stands by small businessmen of JU

Published : Monday, 22 June, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54

Mushfiqur stands by small businessmen of JU

Mushfiqur stands by small businessmen of JU

Bangladesh wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim now stood beside the small businessmen of the Jahangirnagar University who was hit hard by the COVID-19.
With the University being closed for the last three months due to the outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus in the country, those small businessmen who have small shops, tea stalls in the university premises fell into troublesome situation.
Mushfiqur, who is the student of this university, sent his assistance to these small businessmen through a voluntary team of the campus.
Considered as one of the best batsmen of the country has ever seen, Mushfiqur started his humanitarian act ever since the coronavirus broke out in Bangladesh. He firstly donated the half of the monthly salary along with other cricketers.
He thereafter by his own started




sending relief goods and the necessary medical items of the doctors and health workers in his district Bogra. Apart from that he gave financial assistance to many vulnerable people and cricket related people.
He also put his bat, which he used to score country's maiden double century against Sri Lanka, up for auction to raise money. The bat was sold for TK. 17 lakh. The money is now being spent for the people hit hard by COVID-19.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Fifty years ago, Brazil taught the world to play, in colour
Iraqi football legend Radhi dies from COVID-19
Arsenal stunned by Brighton late show
Atletico eye Champions League as Getafe stumble again
Interim chief Hockley looks to reset Australian cricket
'He makes dreams come true': Alexander-Arnold hails Klopp
SL players and support staff to undergo Risk Assessment tests
Kohli is a 'terrific guy', says Smith


Latest News
Adria Tour final cancelled after Dimitrov tests positive for COVID-19
Stocks try to shake off second wave virus fears
WHO reports largest single-day increase in coronavirus cases
Ramos injured but Madrid go top
Brazil passes 50,000 coronavirus deaths
Global COVID-19 cases exceed 8.9mn: JHU
General holiday declared in 10 district areas labeling them as 'Red Zones'
Taposh warns WASA of actions for dumping waste on streets
Bangladesh signs $250m loan deal with World Bank
China launches Phase-2 human test for coronavirus vaccine
Most Read News
Malaysia dismisses news of legalisation of illegals as 'fake'
BD-China relations must not be misinterpreted
Tamim's mother, 3 other family members test coronavirus positive
Now, MPs asked to get coronavirus test
39 deaths, 3,531 new cases reported in country
Biman's 1st flight to leave Dhaka for UK today
Worldwide coronavirus death tally rises to 463,999
Trader hacked dead in Bhola; cash Tk, gold looted
General holiday declared in 10 district areas labeling them as 'Red Zones'
Honouring a superhero
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft