Monday, 22 June, 2020, 9:59 AM
General holiday declared in 10 district areas labeling them as 'Red Zones'

Published : Monday, 22 June, 2020 at 12:34 AM  Count : 192
Observer Online Report

The government has declared general holidays in different areas of 10 districts of the country, labeling them as 'Red Zones' which pose serious risks to public health due to the spread of novel coronavirus infection.

Ministry of Public Administration issued a gazette notification after Sunday midnight declaring general holidays in the Red Zone areas in those ten districts.

The ten districts are Chattogram, Narayanganj, Bogura, Habiganj, Moulvibazar, Cumilla, Munshiganj, Jessore, Madaripur and Chuadanga.

According to the gazette notification, the general holiday will be applicable to all the government and private offices in the areas under the Red Zones.

All the employees, who are residents of Red Zones, will also have to stay at their respective houses during the general holiday.

The gazette notification says that none will be allowed to enter or exit from the 'Red Zone' areas in those districts during the lockdown for 21 days to prevent further spread of the virus. All shops, except those selling essentials will remain closed in those areas.

The government has declared general holidays in the Red Zone designated area of the districts as it considers them 'virus hotspots' posing serious threat to public life, said sources at the National Technical Committee formed to tackle the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The sources said lockdown in Red Zones will be enforced in other districts in phases.

On June 1, the government decided to divide the entire country into three zones – red yellow and green – based on the number of Covid-19 cases in different areas. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina agreed on the zoning system and approved it.

At midnight on June 9, an "experimental" lockdown in the capital's East Rajabazar was put in place as the number of cases rose there. A strict lockdown continued for the fifth day until Sunday. People's movement was tightly monitored as volunteers and law enforcers kept a log of individuals exiting from and entering the area.





Drawing on the experience of lockdown in East Rajabazar in Dhaka city, the government upgraded its plan and operational procedures in the Red Zones.

SZA


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, 01552319639, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft